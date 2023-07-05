Sappi North America: Sappi's 2022 Employee Ideas That Matter Make a Difference in the Lives of People in Our Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / In fiscal 2022, Chris Martland, Senior Procurement Manager at the Cloquet Mill, received a grant for Log A Load For Kids to purchase gift cards to support families visiting their child at one of the regional Gillette Children's clinics in Northern Minnesota. Gillette's mission is treating children who have brain, bone and movement conditions, helping them to realize all they can achieve. This partnership helps Gillette provide comprehensive services, highly trained specialists, an integrated team approach, family-centered care and a lifetime of services to its patients. Chris has been the Board Chair of Minnesota Log A Load For Kids for the past 10 years. The organization began in 1988, when loggers and others in the forest products community donated the financial value of a load of logs to their local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

In 2021, Minnesota Log A Load For Kids contributed $45,000, and since 1997 has contributed $648,970 to Gillette Children's through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

