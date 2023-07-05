Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF), ("Southern" or the "Company") is now live on the VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") platform. Investors can access Southern's first presentation containing an interactive 3D model of the property geology and reported drilling to date, in addition to a 360-degree virtual site visit. The Company will continue to periodically update its interactive content alongside drill results and other catalysts as the Cerro Las Minitas, Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu-Au project continues to be advanced.

Lawrence Page, President, Director stated: "Cerro Las Minitas, Durango, Mexico, is one of the worlds largest undeveloped Ag-Zn projects in the world. As we continue to advance and de-risk the project, partnering with VRIFY will assist our stakeholders and shareholders to better understand the project's continued development and potential with powerful and interactive visuals of our project site, surrounded communities, infrastructure and work to date."

To view an interactive 3D presentation highlighting the company and the Cerro Las Minitas Project, use the following link https://southernsilverexploration.com or https://vrify.com/decks/13295.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the identification of world-class mineral deposits in major jurisdictions, advancing them either directly or through joint-venture relationships. Our specific emphasis is on advancing the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver-lead-zinc deposits, to a production decision.

Southern has assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our efforts in developing (recent robust PEA) the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for a drilling is underway; both are located in southern New Mexico, USA.

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Robert Macdonald, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, K.C.

President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

