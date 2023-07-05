ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Healthy Americans, a trusted source for unbiased and trustworthy reviews of the best mattresses, is excited to announce the best 4th of July Mattress Sales featuring Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya. The sales run from now until July 11, offering customers ample time to make the most of these incredible deals.

Amerisleep's 4th of July Mattress Sale

Amerisleep is known for its eco-friendly, high-performance mattresses and is offering $450 off any mattress. Customers can also enjoy 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase. Additionally, Amerisleep is offering 20% off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets.

Zoma's 4th of July Mattress Sale

Zoma, a brand dedicated to creating performance-enhancing sleep products, is offering $150 off any mattress. Customers can also enjoy 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows and save up to $870 on Adjustable Bed Bundles.

Vaya's 4th of July Mattress Sale

Vaya, a brand that prides itself on offering affordable, comfortable mattresses, is offering $300 off any mattress and 15% off Vaya Platform Beds.

Tips for Choosing the Right Mattress

Healthy Americans also provides sleep science information and free resources to help customers improve their sleep health. When selecting a mattress, consider factors such as sleep position, firmness preference, budget, and materials. Safe sleeping options include mattresses without fiberglass. Different mattress types, such as memory foam, hybrid, and innerspring, offer unique benefits. The 4th of July mattress sales provide an excellent opportunity to find the best mattress for individual needs.

About Healthy Americans

Healthy Americans is a trusted source for unbiased and trustworthy reviews of the best mattresses. The company provides sleep science information and free resources to help customers improve their sleep health. Its commitment to providing informative content helps readers make informed decisions about their sleep.

