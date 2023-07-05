anymaka Launches a Revolutionary Portable Hammock Stand That Sets Up in 3 Seconds for Instant Relaxation Anywhere

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / anymaka, a team focused on outdoor-life products, just launched its first portable hammock stand. With a revolutionary Snap-Fold design, anymaka sets up in 3 seconds, faster than any other hammock stands on the market. The stand works with any gather-end hammock and provides a steady hang on any terrain. Cleverly engineered to fold into a compact, portable package, anymaka is the perfect go-anywhere summertime companion to relax and unwind. Now, hammock loungers don't have to choose between portability and stability - anymaka does it all and is launching soon on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/anymaka/anymaka-the-portable-hammock-stand-that-sets-up-in-3-seconds









anymaka is the most convenient and easy-to-use portable hammock stand ever created. It provides a super stable structure that turns any hammock into the perfect relaxation zone within just 3 seconds. Crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum and reinforced joints, anymaka holds up to 550 lbs. weight capacity for a lifetime of rock-solid support. anymaka provides 8 adjustable points on each arm for fast slide-and-secure adjustment for personalized full-body relaxation.

"A hammock is the very best way to relax during outdoor excursions, camping trips, or simply enjoying the home or backyard. But most locations are not hammock-friendly. When trees aren't available a sturdy hammock stand is the answer but traditional portable hammock stands are heavy, difficult to assemble, and not safely designed for swinging. Our goal with the anymaka hammock stand was to solve that problem with a cleverly designed Snap-Fold structure that combined go-anywhere convenience and stability. The structure instantly transforms from a compact, portable, travel-friendly package into the comfiest hang for total relaxation without the worry of wobbling. It sets up and folds down in seconds so users can instantly achieve the stability, comfort, and relaxation that they desire." - Eric Lin, CEO of anymaka

anymaka takes hammocking to new levels of comfort, featuring a rotating canopy kit with UPF50+ UV protection so that users can keep cool on hot days - protected from sun glare and sunburn. The stand also has a handy cup holder to hold drinks and keep essentials nearby. Made to be truly portable for go-anywhere convenience, anymaka hammock stand folds into travel mode and fits neatly into a heavy-duty storage bag, which is compact and lightweight enough to fit into any car and can be easily carried to any location.

Designed with ultimate portability and a user-friendly design, anymaka is the perfect portable hammock stand that goes anywhere when adventure calls. Whether it's a trip to the beach, a weekend campout, or napping at home in heavenly comfort, anymaka provides the best platform for relaxation. Made with durable materials and a unique Snap-Fold design, it's ready for a lifetime of reliable use. anymaka will be available soon with special pricing and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/anymaka/anymaka-the-portable-hammock-stand-that-sets-up-in-3-seconds

Contact Information:

Eric Lin

CEO

hi@anymaka.com

SOURCE: anymaka

