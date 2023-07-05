Brazil's distributed PV systems, including installations up to 5 MW in size, have surpassed 22 GW of cumulative capacity. By the end of June, more than 2 million arrays had been deployed nationwide.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil deployed 4.2 GW of new distributed-generation solar in the first six months of 2023, according to Aneel, the country's regulator. This included the connection of 365,000 new systems to the grid under the net-metering regime. By the end of June, the cumulative capacity of distributed PV systems in Brazil, including installations up to 5 MW in size, reached 22 GW. These ...

