Capital Power will purchase thin-film solar modules from First Solar for projects across North America, with deliveries to start in 2026.From pv magazine USA First Solar has revealed that Canadian power producer Capital Power has ordered 1 GW of its Series 6 Plus solar modules. The modules are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2028, as demand for First Solar's technology pushes its orders further into the future. "Capital Power joins a growing group of project developers that partner with First Solar as a reliable module technology provider that can help de-risk their project pipelines ...

