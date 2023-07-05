LEAG, Germany's second largest energy supplier, is planning a power-to-X project to produce hydrogen, store waste heat, generate electricity, and supply buses with hydrogen. The plant will also have a thermal solid-state storage facility with a capacity of 1,000 MWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany's second-largest energy supplier, LEAG, plans to produce hydrogen through a power-to-gas plant at its lignite open-cast mine in Upper Lusatia, Germany. The company has filed an approval request with the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment, and the project, called the Innovative Storage Power ...

