Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Partners with C2C Global, the Largest Online Google Cloud Customer Community

SAN ANTONIO, July 05, 2023® (NASDAQ: RXT)- a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a new partnership with C2C Global, the largest worldwide community of Google Cloud users.

As Google Cloud's first managed services partner, Rackspace Technology helps organizations of all sizes plan, architect, and operate projects at scale by leveraging its Google Cloud-certified experts. Rackspace Technology is constantly investing and creating new partnerships to strengthen the relationship with Google Cloud to deliver unparalleled services and solutions. Just recently, Rackspace Technology announced a significant expansion of their partnership with Google Cloud to offer Cutting-edge Generative AI Services and Solutions using the (FAIR) practice. Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace FAIR for Google Cloud is dedicated to accelerating the secure responsible, and sustainable adoption of generative AI solutions in enterprises across all industries.

"Whether you're already a Google customer or simply getting started in your digital transformation, Rackspace can help you accelerate innovation and cost savings within your organization by taking over the intensive day-to-day operations of your cloud. We manage and optimize the performance of your applications in the cloud so that you can focus internal IT resources on achieving your core business objectives," said Chuck Britton, Rackspace Technology Alliance Partner Development Manager. "We are very excited to join the community and partner with C2C to continue promoting what Rackspace Technology can do with Google Cloud."

"The C2C community is continually evolving, and by adding these new strategic partners, we can provide even more ways in which Google Cloud users can boost connectivity and access best-in-class ways to harness the power of the cloud," said C2C President Josh Berman. "Rackspace Technology represents some of the most innovative companies working within the cloud today, and we look forward to working closely with them to benefit the thousands of members of the C2C community."

The C2C community is the most sought-after space for Google Cloud customers to find connections, generate leads, and expand their relationships with customers and Googlers. Rackspace Technology and other IT providers immerse themselves in the C2C community to help increase its brand visibility and highlight its messaging and successful customer stories through various ways, including event participation, hosting, sponsorships, content creation, and thought leadership opportunities.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About C2C

At C2C Global, our mission is to bring together people from every corner of the Google Cloud universe to connect, learn, and shape the future of the cloud. We provide a place for Google Cloud users to start collaborating in real-time with other cloud-minded, future-focused peers from across the globe. Our community members can tap into insights from leading experts in the field and learn from each other on the topics that matter most to them through articles, webinars and in-person events.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com