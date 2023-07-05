Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 juillet/July 2023) - The common shares of Nevis Brands Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across multiple markets in the United States. Led by our flagship brand Major Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Les actions ordinaires de Nevis Brands Inc. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Nevis innove et développe des produits à base de cannabis qui ont été consommés par des millions de consommateurs sur plusieurs marchés aux États-Unis. Dirigé par notre marque phare Major, Nevis s'associe aux principaux fabricants et distributeurs de produits à base de cannabis pour améliorer leurs offres de produits.

Issuer/Émetteur: Nevis Brands Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NEVI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 38 140 326 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 13 492 749 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 64155A 10 6 ISIN: CA 64155A 10 6 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 6 juillet/July 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 November/novembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for NEVI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.