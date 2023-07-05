Visual Lease: VL ESG Steward Shortlisted by The SaaS Awards as Best Product for CSR, Sustainability and ESG

Carbon accounting, sustainability management and ESG reporting tool receives global recognition on the heels of newly announced international sustainability standards (IFRS S1 and IFRS S2)

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced the company's newest offering, VL ESG Steward, has been shortlisted for a Software as a Service (SaaS) award within the category of Best SaaS Product for CSR, Sustainability and ESG.

VL ESG Steward is an ESG reporting tool, and the first of its kind within the lease accounting and administration space, specifically created to help organizations consolidate the records needed to track their carbon footprint across commercial real estate, fleet, equipment and more. The tool empowers users to be able to report on the environmental impact of these assets in accordance with the newly announced sustainability disclosure requirements from The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

"ESG reporting remains a top priority for organizations across the globe," said Visual Lease CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "With Visual Lease's history of serving as a leading lease record management solution for more than two decades, we are in a unique position to be able to help businesses use this data to go beyond lease accounting compliance to track and report on the environmental impact of their owned and leased assets. Our team is at the forefront of these evolving business needs, and provided guidance on the new international sustainability disclosure standards from the ISSB. We are proud to provide Visual Lease customers the advantage of being able to confidently report on this data in accordance with the latest requirements."

Hundreds of entries were received for The SaaS Awards 2023, the organization's 8th awards ceremony.

VL ESG Steward was evaluated against worldwide submissions from organizations across North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The software is recognized alongside solutions from industry leaders such as IBM, IBM Cloud, LineLeader by ChildcareCRM, Submittable, ECM PCB Stator Technology, Diligent Corporation, Wolters Kluwer Enablon, Coats Digital and Avetta.

Given that nearly 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions originate from real-estate-related assets, Visual Lease extended its platform to help its customers access their lease record data to not only achieve compliance with the evolving requirements, but also to understand - and ultimately transform - the environmental impact of their owned and leased assets.

"The true power of technology lies in its ability to effectively meet current needs while preparing to address emerging needs, which is a guiding principle for our product development efforts here at Visual Lease," said Amie Durr, Visual Lease's Chief Product Officer. "Visual Lease is uniquely positioned to be able to track and report on dynamic financial and operational datasets, which is a core capability to support a carbon accounting program. With these insights readily available, organizations can successfully pave the way for a more sustainable future," Durr added.

To learn more about VL ESG Steward, please visit this link .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, empowers organizations to leverage their lease portfolio as a strategic asset. Our platform is uniquely designed to meet the needs of every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio to reduce risk, drive confident and sustained lease accounting compliance and provide the visibility required to make agile business decisions. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards and implement proper lease controls to improve the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our award-winning software is used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets globally. For more information, visit?visuallease.com.

