Inter&Co, Inc: Inter&Co Announces New Senior Management Structure

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, Inc (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App in the Americas that provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers, announces today a new senior management structure that will enable the Company to be better prepared to continue succeeding in the future.



João Vitor Menin, Inter's CEO, stated: "With a leaner and faster new management structure, we are clearly focused on enhancing our customer-centric approach in a cost-efficient and data-heavy manner. At the same time, the structure enables Inter to benefit both from the passion and vision of the executives who skillfully led Inter to the present, together with the fresh views and valuable experience of the new talent. I couldn't be more excited about what's coming next and prouder of the entire team who works hard day-in day-out with passion and dedication to simplify the lives of our more than 26 million clients."

Alexandre Riccio de Oliveira becomes Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, overseeing all the retail banking businesses, including Operations, Clients, Payroll & Real Estate, Insurance, Investments and Credit Underwriting, led by Ray Chalub, Priscila Salles, Flávio Queijo, Paulo Padilha, Felipe Bottino and Mauro Rangel, respectively. Additionally, Amanda Ferracini will be seconded from Softbank to Inter to fulfill the functions of interim Head of Data & Analytics, focusing on leveraging the use of big data and artificial intelligence, reporting to Alexandre.

Alexandre has been at Inter since 2013 and has been instrumental in transforming Inter's operational and tech platform to enable the success of the Super App. Prior to Inter, he worked as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group, and at Gerdau North America in the Operations Division.

Santiago Stel becomes Senior Vice President of Finance and Risks, overseeing matters related to Strategy & Financial Planning, Risks Management, Accounting, Treasury, Legal and Research, led by Helena Caldeira, Thiago Garrides, Janderson Facchin, Leonardo Paixão, Ana Luiza Franco and Rafaela Vitória, respectively.

Santiago joined Inter in April 2022 as Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer. Prior to Inter, he worked 10 years in New York at Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division advising Latin American financial companies in matters of M&A and capital raising, including advising Inter in its IPO in 2018. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Santiago Stel worked at Barclays in Capital Markets, and at Itaú in the Market Risk division.

João Vitor Menin will continue defining Inter's vision for the next years and will lead the innovation agenda of the company. In addition to having Alexandre Riccio and Santiago Stel as direct reports, he will continue leading directly matters regarding Digital Commerce, Marketing & Branding, IT, SME & Corporate Financing, HR and the US Operations, led by Rodrigo Gouveia, Andrea Costa, Guilherme Ximenes, Marco Túlio Guimarães, Thais Leite and Cassio Segura, respectively.

The Boston Consulting Group has assisted Inter in this process providing valuable insights, benchmarking and outside perspectives. Additionally, Nicola Calicchio, former Latam Head and member of McKinsey's Global Operating Committee, has been retained as senior advisor to João Vitor Menin in strategic and process optimization matters.

Inter&Co?is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter's?shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

