European Energy A/S: Agreement signed for the sale of a 49 % shareholding in Kassø

European Energy A/S: Agreement signed for the sale of a 49 percent shareholding in the company owning a 304 MW solar plant in Kassø and the connected 52 MW e-methanol facility with a production of up to 42,000MT e-methanol p.a.

Company announcement 12/2023 (05.07.2023)

Today EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly owned by European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of a 49 percent shareholding in Kassø MidCo ApS, being the owner of Solar Park Kassø ApS which owns a 304 MW solar PV plant in Kassø and the connected 52 MW e-methanol facility with a production of up to 42,000MT e-methanol p.a. The buyer is Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The solar PV plant and connected e-methanol facility is located in Kassø which is in the municipality of Aabenraa, Denmark.

Subject to fulfillment of certain customary conditions, closing is expected to take place in Q3 of 2023.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

For further information please contact investor relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com .

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).