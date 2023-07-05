Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KVXP | ISIN: DK0030494505 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.07.23
13:00 Uhr
95,95 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2023 | 17:24
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Energy A/S: Agreement signed for the sale of a 49 % shareholding in Kassø

European Energy A/S: Agreement signed for the sale of a 49 percent shareholding in the company owning a 304 MW solar plant in Kassø and the connected 52 MW e-methanol facility with a production of up to 42,000MT e-methanol p.a.

Company announcement 12/2023 (05.07.2023)

Today EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly owned by European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of a 49 percent shareholding in Kassø MidCo ApS, being the owner of Solar Park Kassø ApS which owns a 304 MW solar PV plant in Kassø and the connected 52 MW e-methanol facility with a production of up to 42,000MT e-methanol p.a. The buyer is Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The solar PV plant and connected e-methanol facility is located in Kassø which is in the municipality of Aabenraa, Denmark.

Subject to fulfillment of certain customary conditions, closing is expected to take place in Q3 of 2023.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

For further information please contact investor relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.