Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 729800 | ISIN: CA25455U1003 | Ticker-Symbol: BFM
Berlin
05.07.23
08:09 Uhr
0,044 Euro
-0,039
-46,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2023 | 17:24
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIOS Exploration Inc.: DIOS' Australian Partners Pursue 33Carats Gold Agreement

MONTREAL, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration inc. (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report Mont Royal Resources Ltd (and Northern Lights Minerals) are pursuing their option agreement on Dios' 33Carats gold project, James Bay, Quebec, northwest of adjacent Eastmain gold mine property and in strike (NW) with structural/stratigraphic Eastmain Mine Trend hosting most of the significant gold & copper (see December 16, 2021 release).

Dios' 33Carats may represent a deeper structurally-controlled geological context (tonalite intrusion-related/porphyry) possibly source of telescoped mineralized fluids underlying favourable volcanic sequence hosting mineralization along Eastmain Mine Trend.

Dios' reports that Quebec government recently carried out regional tills/eskers sampling surveys over the Upper Eastmain region (ET 2021-03). In the southern part, gold grains per kg counts clearly target the Eastmain Mine Trend and Dios' 33Carats claims as sources as the most significant gold dispersal trains do clearly stop up-ice of them. Therefore, that clearly confirms Dios' extensive proprietary data analysis and past research work.

Dios also announces that its Board of Directors granted 1,125,000 five-year stock options at 10 cents per share on July 4 under the director employee stock option plan. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard, MSc, P.Geo, a National Instrument 43-101 qualified person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, M.Sc. P.Geo, 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123
Website: www.diosexplo.com



Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.