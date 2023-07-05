Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2023:
- 160 939 shares
- €121 854
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518
From January 1st, 2023 to June 30th 2023, the following transactions were executed:
- 2 136 purchase transactions
- 2 055 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 444 714 shares and €4 713 557 on purchase
- 1 370 412 shares and €4 502 245 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: Euronext Paris
Eurolist segment B
ISIN code: FR0011950732
