Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2023:

160 939 shares

€121 854

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518

From January 1st, 2023 to June 30th 2023, the following transactions were executed:

2 136 purchase transactions

2 055 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 444 714 shares and €4 713 557 on purchase

1 370 412 shares and €4 502 245 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: Euronext Paris

Eurolist segment B

ISIN code: FR0011950732

