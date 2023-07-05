Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

70,016 shares

- €3,686,102.84 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for 86,076,222.42

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for 78,778,328.93

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

35,732 shares

- 10,867,848.10 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,366

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,995

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 466,359 shares for 125,506,829.24

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,970 shares for 129,406,920.52 cash

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

