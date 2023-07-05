Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:
70,016 shares
- €3,686,102.84 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for 86,076,222.42
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for 78,778,328.93
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
35,732 shares
- 10,867,848.10 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,366
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,995
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 466,359 shares for 125,506,829.24
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,970 shares for 129,406,920.52 cash
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
3 509
365 343
86 076 222.42
3 160
331 059
78 778 328.93
02/01/2023
15
2 200
492 492.00
50
2 800
631 708.00
03/01/2023
50
4 400
1 000 780.00
04/01/2023
12
1 200
278 124.00
60
7 100
1 657 069.00
05/01/2023
95
8 251
1 926 443.48
51
7 700
1 803 186.00
06/01/2023
90
8 962
2 064 755.18
72
10 500
2 434 635.00
09/01/2023
40
5 126
1 212 914.12
79
9 900
2 346 597.00
10/01/2023
90
8 874
2 096 748.72
72
8 500
2 012 800.00
11/01/2023
104
8 200
1 924 294.00
71
5 800
1 364 392.00
12/01/2023
18
1 900
445 721.00
98
8 600
2 039 318.00
13/01/2023
25
2 700
657 234.00
52
9 000
2 203 650.00
16/01/2023
12
2 000
492 160.00
33
3 000
742 020.00
17/01/2023
51
6 150
1 529 013.00
49
5 850
1 463 670.00
18/01/2023
20
1 800
457 974.00
19/01/2023
64
5 900
1 488 924.00
9
652
165 523.24
20/01/2023
34
5 100
1 279 539.00
42
4 600
1 156 578.00
23/01/2023
45
5 700
1 429 161.00
48
4 500
1 130 850.00
24/01/2023
25
4 200
1 054 452.00
59
6 300
1 583 757.00
25/01/2023
80
7 400
1 836 532.00
35
3 607
899 080.82
26/01/2023
63
6 072
1 528 140.24
27/01/2023
44
5 098
1 286 582.26
50
5 001
1 265 453.04
30/01/2023
54
5 702
1 435 763.60
52
5 420
1 370 989.00
31/01/2023
63
7 027
1 773 263.45
48
6 830
1 734 478.50
01/02/2023
17
2 400
622 320.00
67
6 148
1 596 451.16
02/02/2023
50
4 700
1 252 691.00
03/02/2023
90
6 150
1 631 287.50
45
3 100
826 925.00
06/02/2023
65
4 600
1 229 166.00
40
4 000
1 073 920.00
07/02/2023
47
4 000
1 071 840.00
32
3 400
913 104.00
08/02/2023
34
3 600
975 852.00
71
2 600
706 602.00
09/02/2023
38
3 400
916 606.00
38
2 500
679 475.00
10/02/2023
53
3 800
1 010 420.00
23
3 112
831 495.28
13/02/2023
38
4 811
1 279 244.90
46
4 000
1 066 000.00
14/02/2023
65
7 389
1 953 725.49
40
5 088
1 354 730.88
15/02/2023
22
3 300
866 712.00
7
500
131 710.00
16/02/2023
46
7 000
1 842 960.00
30
1 600
424 560.00
17/02/2023
108
8 000
2 036 720.00
26
2 474
635 347.94
20/02/2023
59
7 500
1 916 700.00
60
6 126
1 571 380.26
21/02/2023
31
3 900
999 024.00
49
6 600
1 697 784.00
22/02/2023
57
8 100
2 079 351.00
25
3 308
853 000.88
23/02/2023
51
6 900
1 765 848.00
55
8 192
2 101 329.92
24/02/2023
58
7 500
1 898 100.00
37
1 802
461 167.84
27/02/2023
42
5 700
1 423 803.00
51
4 359
1 093 324.38
28/02/2023
71
7 521
1 860 544.98
34
5 600
1 388 576.00
01/03/2023
53
5 479
1 349 313.33
43
4 500
1 115 190.00
02/03/2023
84
5 350
1 297 749.50
40
5 400
1 318 788.00
03/03/2023
53
6 779
1 683 632.44
06/03/2023
13
1 012
254 032.24
25
1 801
454 194.19
07/03/2023
67
5 588
1 393 982.48
12
1 208
303 799.92
08/03/2023
105
8 550
2 079 531.00
09/03/2023
22
4 400
1 029 996.00
6
400
93 872.00
10/03/2023
69
5 200
1 187 004.00
19
2 000
459 160.00
13/03/2023
21
2 200
493 570.00
5
800
181 280.00
14/03/2023
10
600
132 780.00
13
1 600
359 360.00
15/03/2023
14
1 810
400 516.80
26
2 400
539 640.00
16/03/2023
43
3 790
835 695.00
18
2 400
534 504.00
17/03/2023
3
400
88 720.00
38
2 800
633 276.00
20/03/2023
91
8 448
1 864 811.52
88
8 400
1 866 732.00
21/03/2023
26
3 359
746 369.80
28
1 900
424 498.00
22/03/2023
25
3 200
705 152.00
18
2 363
522 459.30
23/03/2023
81
11 293
2 385 985.04
48
6 376
1 359 171.92
24/03/2023
43
4 400
923 912.00
1
300
63 300.00
27/03/2023
55
7 024
1 508 755.20
28/03/2023
31
2 400
512 112.00
8
1 200
257 076.00
29/03/2023
4
800
174 072.00
33
2 700
587 952.00
30/03/2023
10
1 000
221 080.00
43
4 200
939 120.00
31/03/2023
55
4 800
1 063 632.00
49
4 277
951 290.34
03/04/2023
16
1 600
353 248.00
1
200
44 160.00
04/04/2023
5
400
88 820.00
64
5 523
1 231 297.62
05/04/2023
92
8 800
1 932 304.00
7
800
178 880.00
06/04/2023
35
3 400
734 740.00
19
2 000
434 560.00
11/04/2023
30
3 400
734 196.00
40
2 400
520 152.00
12/04/2023
52
5 075
1 090 211.50
44
4 631
998 026.81
13/04/2023
29
3 125
672 781.25
28
2 569
555 700.39
14/04/2023
36
4 100
874 899.00
24
2 600
558 298.00
17/04/2023
3
900
192 600.00
52
3 200
685 856.00
18/04/2023
70
8 200
1 759 556.00
65
7 900
1 698 263.00
19/04/2023
73
5 600
1 186 864.00
5
1 000
212 200.00
20/04/2023
3
400
83 360.00
58
6 300
1 319 157.00
21/04/2023
39
4 303
885 385.28
24/04/2023
19
1 600
329 648.00
29
4 100
847 962.00
25/04/2023
53
4 600
939 596.00
26
2 800
572 852.00
26/04/2023
6
3 500
630 000.00
19/06/2023
31
4 000
640 960.00
20/06/2023
23
4 500
713 115.00
22
3 708
589 015.80
21/06/2023
43
4 000
627 480.00
11
1 859
292 197.62
22/06/2023
28
2 500
382 100.00
7
1 500
230 475.00
