Zoma Sleep: Zoma Announces 4th of July Mattress Sale on Performance-Enhancing Sleep Products

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Zoma, a leading brand in performance-enhancing sleep products, is excited to announce its 4th of July Mattress Sale, offering customers significant savings on its innovative mattresses, pillows, bed frames, and bedding.

Justin Floyd, a former Division 1 football player and avid outdoorsman, shares his experience with Zoma. "As a former Division 1 football player, I used to carry around a lot of weight and as I got older, I developed some lower back pain. I went with a hybrid mattress from Zoma because of its adaptive and responsive properties. The difference in my sleep and recovery has been night and day."

Zoma's products are designed with athletes and active individuals in mind. The company's mattresses feature unique Triangulex technology and Reactiv foam, providing targeted pressure relief and responsive bounce-back for uninterrupted sleep and better recovery.

During the 4th of July Mattress Sale, customers can save $150 on any mattress, get 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows, and save up to $870 on Adjustable Bed Bundles.

The sale runs now through July 11, giving customers ample time to invest in better sleep and recovery with Zoma's performance-enhancing products.

Zoma is dedicated to helping customers achieve peak performance through better sleep. The company's products are designed to provide the rest and recovery that active individuals need to perform at their best.

To take advantage of Zoma's 4th of July Sale, visit www.zomasleep.com.

About Zoma

Zoma is a performance-enhancing sleep brand designed for athletes and individuals with demanding lifestyles. With a focus on rest and recovery, Zoma's products are engineered to provide a sleep experience that fuels performance, resilience, and overall well-being.

Contact Information

James Nguyen

Sleep Expert

info@zomasleep.com

888-400-8856

SOURCE: Zoma Sleep

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765570/Zoma-Announces-4th-of-July-Mattress-Sale-on-Performance-Enhancing-Sleep-Products