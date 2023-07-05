Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.07.2023 | 19:13
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Xygeni Security receives a 4M EUR cash injection to consolidate its leading role in cybersecurity globally

DJ Xygeni Security receives a 4M EUR cash injection to consolidate its leading role in cybersecurity globally 

Xygeni Security 
Xygeni Security receives a 4M EUR cash injection to consolidate its leading role in cybersecurity globally 
05-Jul-2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Xygeni Security receives a 4M EUR cash injection to consolidate its leading role in cybersecurity globally 
 
The company has recently closed a round of funding headed by Investing Profit Wisely. This injection of funds will 
reinforce their technology and boost expansion in the most competitive international markets, with the main focus on 
Europe and the USA 
 
Xygeni Security, a leader in SaaS solutions for ensuring security of the software supply chain has closed a funding 
deal running to an investment of 4 million euros, led by Investing PROFit Wisely (IPW). 
IPW is a Spanish investment firm specialising in software companies, and a leader in its field. The firm brings both 
capital (Investing profit), and Knowledge (Wisely) to the companies that it invests in, with a guarantee that is backed 
by its proven success in the software industry. 
Alongside these twin inputs, is the added impetus of its product strategy, promoting sales and internationalisation, 
while at the same time taking care to ensure that internal efficiency is also up to par. IPW is also known for 
supporting SaaS software companies that focus on cybersecurity. This is why it is assisting Xygeni with its plan to 
expand to new markets, improving its customer support capacity and building relations with local partners and 
distributors. 
According to Jesús Martín, joint founder and CEO of Xygeni: "We are experiencing a dramatic growth in attacks on the 
software supply chain. Now is the time for organisations to concentrate on improving the security of their software 
development life cycle". 
This significant investment will enable Xygeni to reinforce its technology and increase its expansion into 
international markets, focussing especially on Europe and USA, a qualitative leap that is planned for late 2023. Luis 
Rodríguez, CTO and joint founder of the company, holds that "our technology is capable of identifying and resolving new 
forms of attack designed to infiltrate the software development process in order to distribute malicious codes 
encapsulated within legitimate coding". Furthermore, he adds: "we analyse the activity and behaviour of developers and 
attackers in real time to detect unusual behaviour and neutralise any potential security risks". 
The company will continue its work in the light of this new financial impetus that will enable the company to make the 
leap to international status. Its main goal is to maintain its leading position by ensuring that software assets, 
workflows and infrastructure remain secure throughout the whole supply chain. 
 
Contact 
Xygeni PR Department 
+52 55 6845 5588 
ccorral@roi-up.com.mx 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1673583 05-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.