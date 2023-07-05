Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) Audited Annual Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended January 31, 2023, have been filed on SEDAR and are available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm . Please complete the area on that page to request a copy sent by regular mail. The mailing information provided will be used for that purpose only.

The Company's 20-F Report for the year ended January 31, 2023, has been filed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website at:

https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1319150&owner=exclude and is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm .

Also, the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's office on Thursday, July 13th, at 1:30 pm. The notice and information circular have been posted on SEDAR.

One of our directors, Erik Tornquist will be retiring effective July 12th. We would like to express our appreciation for his years of service and to wish him all the best for his retirement.

Since the February 2022 refusal to grant the EAC, PBM has continued to request a meeting with the Lake Babine Nation Chief. The LBN Chief has responded to our letters, but unfortunately, the Chief has not consented to meet with us. The Chief and Council continue to claim that the open pit mine would destroy an environmentally sensitive area and put the water and salmon at risk. The opinion of the scientific professionals that studied the project, does not support that statement. PBM has requested a meeting to allow us to provide information on the improvements envisioned for the Morrison Project and to hear the specific concerns of the LBN and to provide the information needed to address those concerns. The proposed mine has been extensively designed and re-designed to conform to the best of modern practices with respect to acid rock management, metal leaching prevention, and tailings storage practices. It is expected that as designed, the mine and site will require a closure plan that may require water quality management for a few years after closure, not likely exceeding 5 to 7, before natural drainage will be fully restored.

