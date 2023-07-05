Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Europe Probiotics Market to Worth $18.76 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

Europe seeks improved framework to utilize promising probiotics market potential

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe probiotics market will grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3831

Browse In-Depth TOC on Europe Probiotics Market??

108 - Tables??

92 - Charts??

244 - Pages?

Probiotic-based products are used to improve the immune system. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness about the good immune system and its long-term benefits is increasing. Thus, people prefer probiotics. In many developed countries, probiotic-based products are used as antioxidants, skin repair, and diabetes. The consumption of unhealthy food, alcoholic beverages, and others are the major factors that cause disturbed gut health. Obesity and overweight issues are increasing in European countries. Thus, for improving gut health, people prefer probiotics. Probiotics treat various types of cancers, allergies, and other diseases in vaccines as an adjuvant.

The consumption of dairy-based products is increasing as many countries' populations are increasing rapidly. Moreover, the acceptance of dietary-based supplements for improving overall health is increasing in European countries. The e-commerce market is growing rapidly in many counties. Thus, the demand for probiotics in the European market to surge rapidly in the upcoming years.

Europe Probiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 18.76 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 12.40 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.14 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Product, Ingredients, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis EU-5 (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain) and Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe (Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Switzerland) Market Dynamics · High Consumption of Dairy-Based Probiotics · Rise in Health-Conscious Consumer Group & Awareness of Health Benefits Associated with Probiotics · Increasing Acceptance of Probiotic Based Dietary Supplements

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-probiotics-market

Post-Purchase Benefit??????????

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

In 2022, EU-5 countries accounted for a 58.7% share of the Europe probiotics market. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are the major revenue contributors to the Europe probiotics market. In developed countries, the awareness about using probiotics for improving gut health is increasing. However, due to unhealthy behavior and food habits, people face various health issues, such as digestion issues, several types of cancers, diabetes, allergy issues, low immunity, and others. Obesity and overweight are the major issues in EU-5 countries, which affect the overall human body. Obesity in children is high compared to adults, whereas the percentage of being overweight is high in adults compared to children.

Many regional governments are promoting healthy habits and nutritional products to improve overall health. Due to increasing health consciousness and awareness among people, the consumption of probiotics is increasing in EU-5 countries. People seek nutritional value-based products with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. In many countries, such as Germany, France, and the UK, cancer is one of the major causes of death. As probiotics are used as an adjuvant in cancer therapy and treatment for allergy-related diseases, the demand for probiotics is increasing in those countries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for probiotics has increased due to their use in the vaccine as an adjuvant, and the demand is still there for the use of various infectious diseases in the vaccine. People have been seeking products to boost immunity since the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, they prefer probiotics as a supplement for improving the immune system.

Moreover, Poland, the Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are the key countries in the Central, Eastern, and Southern European probiotics market. Obesity and overweight are the major issues in Poland. The consumption of dairy-based products is increasing. With the increasing awareness about good gut health in Poland, the demand for probiotics is increasing. People in the Netherlands face bowel, stomach, and liver-related problems. Thus, the Netherlands' consumption of probiotic-based food, beverages, and dietary supplements is increasing for improving gut health. As cancer is one of the major causes of death, in cancer therapy, probiotics are used as an adjuvant in Russia. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for probiotics has increased for vaccine use in Russia. Due to the rising diseases and health consciousness, people prefer probiotic-based products. Which in turn, soaring the market demand.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THE REPORT??

To enhance the credibility of your strategies.

To refine your business plan & growth.

To have an analysis of competitors' performance.

Customize Your Report Now:

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3831

Prominent Vendors

NESTLE

Probi

Danone

ADM

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

General Mills

BioGaia

AB-Biotics

Cultech

Sacco System

Winclove Probiotics

PepsiCo

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

AllergoSan USA, LLC

PanTheryx

Sanofi

Wren Laboratories

Novozymes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Product

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Ingredients

Bacteria

Yeast

Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores & Discounters

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Geography

EU-5

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe

Russia



Poland



Netherlands



Czech Republic



Hungary



Switzerland

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Functional Milk Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global functional milk market to reach USD 36.63 billion by 2028.

Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global personalized nutrition market to reach USD 24.08 billion by 2028.

Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global clinical nutrition market to reach USD 89.98 billion by 2026.

Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global immune health supplements market to reach USD 21 billion in 2025.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INGREDIENTS

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 INTRODUCTION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.1.1 APPLICATIONS OF PROBIOTICS

7.1.2 FACTORS DRIVING DEMAND FOR PROBIOTICS IN THE MARKET

7.1.3 NON-DAIRY BASED PROBIOTICS DEMAND MARKET

7.1.4 PROBIOTICS REGULATIONS AND SAFETY CONCERNS

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8.1 KEY FINDINGS

8.2 MARKET SYNOPSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 USAGE OF PROBIOTICS AS ADJUVANTS

9.2 ADVANCES IN PHARMACEUTICAL APPLICATIONS OF PROBIOTICS

9.3 INCREASE IN FOCUS OF VENDORS ON DEVELOPING NON-DAIRY-BASED PROBIOTICS

9.4 RAPID GROWTH OF E-COMMERCE

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 HIGH CONSUMPTION OF DAIRY-BASED PROBIOTICS

10.2 RISE IN HEALTH-CONSCIOUS CONSUMER GROUPS & AWARENESS OF HEALTH BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH PROBIOTICS

10.3 INCREASE IN ACCEPTANCE OF PROBIOTIC-BASED DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 CHALLENGES ASSOCIATED WITH VIABILITY & STORAGE OF PROBIOTIC PRODUCTS

11.2 AMBIGUOUS REGULATIONS FOR PROBIOTICS

11.3 NEED FOR SCIENTIFIC & CLINICAL EVIDENCE ON PROBIOTICS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

12.2.2 INSIGHT BY PRODUCT

12.2.3 INSIGHT BY INGREDIENTS

12.2.4 INSIGHT BY AGE GROUP

12.2.5 INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 FUNCTIONAL FOOD AND BEVERAGES

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 INGREDIENTS

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 BACTERIA

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 YEAST

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 AGE GROUP

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 ADULTS

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 PEDIATRICS

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 SUPERMARKETS & HYPERMARKETS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 DEPARTMENT & DISCOUNT-BASED STORES

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 DRUG STORES

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.6 ONLINE STORES

16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 EU-5

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 MARKET BY INGREDIENTS

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 CENTRAL, EASTERN, & SOUTHERN EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 MARKET BY INGREDIENTS

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 POLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 CZECH REPUBLIC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 HUNGARY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.6 SWITZERLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 NORDIC REGION

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 MARKET BY INGREDIENTS

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 SWEDEN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 DENMARK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 REST OF NORDIC REGION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 NESTLE

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

22.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

22.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

22.2 PROBI

22.3 DANONE

22.4 ADM

22.5 YAKULT HONSHA CO., LTD

23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

23.1 INTERNATIONAL FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES INC.

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.2 GENERAL MILLS

23.3 BIOGAIA

23.4 AB-BIOTICS

23.5 CULTECH

23.6 SACCO SYSTEM

23.7 WINCLOVE PROBIOTICS

23.8 PEPSICO

23.9 MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

23.10 ALLERGOSAN USA, LLC

23.11 PANTHERYX

23.12 SANOFI

23.13 WREN LABORATORIES

23.14 NOVOZYMES

23.15 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

24 REPORT SUMMARY

24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

25.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT

25.3 MARKET BY INGREDIENTS

25.4 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

25.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

25.6 MARKET BY PRODUCT

25.6.1 FUNCTIONAL FOOD & BEVERAGES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.6.2 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.7 MARKET BY INGREDIENTS

25.7.1 BACTERIA: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.7.2 YEAST: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.8 MARKET BY AGE GROUP

25.8.1 ADULT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.8.2 PEDIATRICS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.9 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

25.9.1 SUPERMARKETS & HYPERMARKETS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.9.2 DEPARTMENT & DISCOUNT-BASED STORES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.9.3 DRUG STORES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.9.4 ONLINE STORES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26 APPENDIX

26.1 ABBREVIATIONS

Why Arizton??

100% ?Customer Satisfaction

?Customer Satisfaction 24x7? availability - we are always there when you need us

availability - we are always there when you need us 200+ ?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report 80% ?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry 100% ?more data and analysis

?more data and analysis 1500+?reports published till date

About Us:????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.???????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????

Contact Us????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040???????

????????? +1 302 469 0707??????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/??

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147248/Europe_Probiotics_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-europe-probiotics-market-to-worth-18-76-billion-by-2028---arizton-301870254.html