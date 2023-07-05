EQS-News: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pre-Stabilisation announcement: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA 5 July 2023 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Pre-stabilisation period announcement Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (contact: Nikolaus Dominkus; telephone: +49 69 1366 8312) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The securities: Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA ("thyssenkrupp nucera") Description: Offering of ordinary bearer shares of thyssenkrupp nucera with no par value ("Offer Shares") ISIN: DE000NCA0001 WKN: NCA000 Ticker: NCH2 Offer size: 26,315,000 Offer Shares (excluding the over-allotment option)

Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Stabilisation period expected to start on: 7 July 2023 Stabilisation and greenshoe option exercise period expected to end no later than: 30 calendar days after start of stabilisation period Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment option and greenshoe option: Up to 3,947,250 ordinary bearer shares with no par value

The Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue:

Trading venues where stabilisation may be undertaken:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, BATS Europe, Berlin Stock Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Equiduct MTF, Eurocac Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange, Hanover Stock Exchange, IBIS, Munich Stock Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Turquoise MTF, VirtX Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom. In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), in which the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") is in effect other than Germany (the "Relevant Member States"), this announcement is only addressed to persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). It is assumed that each person in the Relevant Member States who acquires or is offered securities as part of an offering (an "Investor") has represented and agreed that such person is a Qualified Investor; that securities purchased by such person as part of the offering are not being purchased for any person in the EEA other than a Qualified Investor or persons in Germany or another Relevant Member State with comparable legal provisions, with respect to whom the Investor may make decisions at its own discretion; and that the securities would not be purchased for offer or re-sale in the EEA, if this would lead to the Issuer or any of its affiliates being required to publish a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK who are qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



