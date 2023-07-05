Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated April 17, 2023, May 2, 2023, May 16, 2023, May 30, 2023, June 13, 2023 and June 27, 2023, it is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

On May 2, 2023, the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") a delay in filing its annual consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the related certification of filings under National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Continuous Disclosure Documents") by the prescribed deadline of May 1, 2023.

The Company is pleased to announce that on June 30, 2023, it filed its Continuous Disclosure Documents and interim consolidated financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certification of filings for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These documents can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Company. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, and the state of the capital markets. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

Graham Simmonds

Chief Executive Officer

T: 416.843.2881

E: info@championgaming.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172416