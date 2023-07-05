Bona Fide Masks: LogoTags Division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Offer Service Appreciation Discount on Custom Challenge Coins

Company Recognizes Military, Police, Fire and EMS Personnel with 10% Discount on Custom Challenge Coins

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / LogoTags, the custom promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), will offer service personnel a 10% discount on custom challenge coins. This offer applies to published pricing and is available to all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as all police, fire and EMS units. Challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in service departments across the nation.

"LogoTags is honored to recognize the brave men and women who serve and protect our nation and its citizens on a daily basis. This discount on custom challenge coins is a logical extension of Ball Chain's work as the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the chain used in the iconic dog tag ID necklace," according to Bill Taubner, Ball Chain President. Adds LogoTags Division Manager Dawn Milanese, "We already offer industry-leading prices for custom challenge coins, but we wanted to show additional appreciation for service personnel and their ongoing heroic efforts. LogoTags is thrilled to offer the 10% discount to all military branches and local first responders."

Ball Chain is the largest manufacturer of ball chains in the world and the only company that manufactures industrial ball chains in the United States. Ball Chain was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, where it operates its main production facilities, administrative offices, and customer service department.

As a division of Ball Chain, LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. LogoTags performs many services on-site and also has numerous exclusive partnerships with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the field and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service department prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect.

For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at https://www.LogoTags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President

bill@logotags.com

Cell: 914-720-3164

Priti Patel, Director of Marketing

priti@ballchain.com

WWW.LOGOTAGS.COM

Company Address:

LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Mfg. Co. Inc.

741 South Fulton Avenue

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

