Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announces that it has signed a service agreement ("Agreement") with the Ontario-based Otis Investor Relations Inc. ("Otis IR"), to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations program. The program's goal is to broaden the Company's shareholder base, manage investor communications and expectations, and provide BluMetric with capital markets advisory.

"With BluMetric entering a new phase of growth, we are enthusiastic about augmenting our investor relations program as we fully capitalize on expansion opportunities," stated Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "With a proven track record in addressing environmental challenges and ensuring water security, we are eager to engage with the investment community and leverage Otis IR's expertise in sustainability-linked microcaps."

"I admire BluMetric's evolution in positioning itself to benefit from recurring environmental engineering services and creating new growth with its watertech products," said Brandon Chow, Principal and Founder of Otis IR. "I expect BluMetric to play an important role in servicing the world's increasingly higher standards of environmental stewardship and compliance. I am excited to work with Scott and his team at BluMetric in executing the next phase of its investor relations program."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay Otis IR a monthly fee of $6,500, plus applicable taxes and reasonable expenses, on a month-to-month basis. The costs of the activities under the Agreement with Otis IR are expected to be funded with cash on hand. The Agreement remains in force for a period of one year unless either party terminates the Agreement by providing the other party 30 days' prior written notice of termination. Also pursuant to the Agreement, 31,250 options to purchase common shares will be granted to Brandon Chow, principal and sole shareholder of Otis IR. These options are granted effective July 5, 2023 and will vest and be exercisable into common shares on the first anniversary at a price of $0.40 per share. The options will expire after five years. All stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Brandon Chow, the principal and sole shareholder of Otis IR, currently has direct ownership of 21,000 common shares of BluMetric.

The Agreement is subject to the regulatory acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

