The mismatch between times of peak solar generation and peak electricity demand is deepening in California, but energy storage buildout across the US state is set to balance the grid.From pv magazine USA The phenomenon of the "duck curve" is an electric grid operation concept that signifies the mismatch between peak solar generation (midday to afternoon) and peak electricity demand (late afternoon and evenings). Shaped like the outline of a duck, the curve shows the peaks and valleys of this mismatch throughout a typical day. The experience of a duck curve can cause stress on the grid and challenges ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...