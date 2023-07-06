Ausgrid has installed its first pole-mounted battery energy storage system as part of a trial to more effectively manage growing penetration of rooftop solar and periods of peak demand.From pv magazine Australia Ausgrid said that a 30 kVA/60 kWh EcoStore pole-mounted storage system in Maitland, Australia, will support all properties connected to the local distribution network, helping to maximize the value of rooftop solar energy while also improving grid reliability. The EcoStore battery energy storage system, supplied by Queensland-based manufacturer EcoJoule Energy, features three pole-mounted ...

