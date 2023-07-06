Go-To Carbon Accounting Platform, Greenly, Announces World's First App Store Supporting the Fight Against Climate Change

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenly , the leading carbon accounting and management platform, announced today the launch of The Climate App Store , the world's first app store focused on providing tools to measure and reduce users' carbon footprints. The Climate App Store is designed to cater to diverse industries to both measure and provide options for carbon management, tailored to users' specific needs. Greenly envisions the app store as a one-stop shop solution for businesses on their sustainability journey, empowering them to take control of their carbon footprints like never before.

Measuring carbon emissions accurately can be a complex and time-consuming task, often requiring extensive data analysis and multiple iterations. The Climate App Store offers powerful tools tailored to a wide range of industries. Whether you're a marketing professional, event organizer, or tech specialist, you can measure the carbon footprint of your campaigns, events, cloud, and more, with applications custom-designed by Greenly's climate experts.

Users have access to a wide selection of carbon calculators in the Climate App Store , with options for both free and premium applications. The free calculators offer basic features for measuring and tracking carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the premium apps provide advanced functionalities and comprehensive assessments that enable users to perform in-depth analyses of their carbon footprint.

Upon selecting their preferred carbon calculator, users can effortlessly input their data and visualize their carbon footprint. The apps come equipped with intuitive data visualization and simulation tools that empower professionals to identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions on their path towards sustainability.

To minimize emissions related to electricity consumption (Scope 2), the Greenly Climate App Store offers the following apps:

Scope 2 App: Measures electricity consumption down to the hour, at the level of each building, and calculates real-time emissions by associating carbon intensity with consumption data obtained from the Electricity Map API.

For digital and tech companies:

Cloud App: Integrates with cloud service provider APIs (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure) to track electricity consumption at the vCPU instance level, translating it into carbon emissions based on hourly electricity map data. It helps optimize electricity consumption and promote low-carbon electricity mixes.

Website Carbon Footprint App: Reduces emissions associated with online presence by calculating the carbon footprint of websites.

Advertising Campaign Calculator: Models the carbon footprint of online advertisements based on factors such as ad weight, ad formats, distribution, and viewing devices.

In the finance sector:

SFDR App: Enables investment companies to engage portfolio companies in collecting and consolidating emission-related information to become eligible for impact fund labels.

In logistics:

Freight Calculator: Models emissions for all logistics transport based on factors such as tonnage, routes, and transportation modes (e.g., semi-trailers, air transport).

In event planning:

Event App: Allows businesses to track CO2 emissions associated with organizing events, considering transportation, meals, activities, accommodation, and digital components.

For the restaurant industry:

Menu Carbon Footprint App: Models the carbon impact of menus by adjusting ingredients to create a decarbonization pathway.

Product Life Cycle Analysis Apps help businesses to build specific models for calculating the carbon footprint of products they bring to the market. These apps provide ready-to-use calculators for various areas, including:

A Textile Calculator: Evaluates the environmental impact of clothing based on material type, production locations, transportation methods, and distribution.

A Charging Station Calculator: Calculates emissions generated by this new type of urban mobility to support manufacturers in decarbonizing transportation.

Construction Site Lifecycle App: Models the impact of buildings throughout their lifespan, typically used to assess the environmental impact of buildings over time.

Building a Developer Community in Climate Tech

The Climate App Store welcomes contributions not only from Greenly's climate experts but also from a community of developers who have collaborated with Greenly to bring sector-specific expertise. The following partner apps are available:

Welow App: Calculates the carbon footprint of e-commerce websites by matching each product with its relative carbon weight to assess the impact of the entire shopping cart.

Estuaire App: Models the carbon footprint of an aircraft fleet using public navigation data and aircraft models. It supports the decarbonization of air transportation by offering less emission-intensive flight models.

Carbon Offset App: Allows companies to actively contribute to verified carbon avoidance or sequestration projects.

According to Alexis Normand, CEO of Greenly, "When we launched Greenly four years ago, we were the first mobile application on Apple's App Store dedicated to calculating personal carbon footprints. We were already surprised back then that there was no climate category on the App Store or Google Play Store. We couldn't wait any longer as emissions continue to rise and climate change keeps getting worse. So we launched our own marketplace. Anyone, any company should be able to access the most suitable carbon calculator for their activities, to understand the origin of their emissions in detail, and thus identify how to improve their impact. The most exciting part of this project is that Greenly is no longer alone. We already have a community of over 1,500 user companies, and a growing network of developers who want to advance climate accounting. Building an app for the climate is a very concrete way to turn indignation against passivity into a tangible and operational action plan. We encourage everyone to join this wonderful project."

About Greenly

Founded in October 2019 by Alexis Normand, Matthieu Vegreville and Arnaud Delubac, Offspend SAS launched Greenly in January 2020, the world's first carbon accounting platform with more than 1,500 corporate clients in France, the UK and the USA. Greenly's climate tech now enables all companies, regardless of their size or sector, to contribute to the fight against global warming, starting with a simple measurement of their CO2 emissions. Once the assessment has been carried out, Greenly helps them define a roadmap to align themselves with a Net Zero Contributor trajectory. Greenly obtained the B-Corp label in September 2022 and intends to make its expertise available to the community. For more information please visit https://www.greenly.earth/ .

