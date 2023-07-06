Cleantech Solar has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 60 MW of PV projects from several commercial & industrial customers in India.From pv magazine India Cleantech Solar has signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 60 MWp of solar PV projects in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The developer said leading commercial & industrial (C&I) customers will buy the energy from these projects to power their operations in the state. Cleantech is developing these projects at its state-of-the-art solar park in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu. Singapore-based Cleantech Solar is a pan-Asia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...