Poland will more than double its installed PV capacity between 2023 and 2025, according to research institute IEO. pv magazine spoke with IEO researcher Agata Krzyzanowska about the main market drivers, the trajectory of the auction system, and potential grid constraints. Poland's installed PV capacity could more than double to 26,791 MW by the end of 2025, based on data from the Polish research institute IEO. Its latest report suggests that this year, the nation will add approximately 5,981 MW, followed by 4,392 MW in 2024 and 3,996 MW in 2025. "The most remarkable change and growth are expected ...

