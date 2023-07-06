Mensdorf, Luxembourg - July 6, 2023 (7.00 CET)B&S Group S.A. ("B&S" or the "Company"), tech company in the consumer goods industry, today announces it will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM" or the "Meeting") on August 18, 2023, for the appointment of KMPG as the independent auditor for the Company. During the same EGM, the Company intends to appoint Erna Versteegden as the fourth independent member to the Supervisory Board.In May B&S informed its shareholders that the Company was in the process of selecting an independent auditor for the 2023 audit. B&S will convene an EGM in which it will be proposed to the shareholders to appoint KPMG for a duration of five years as the independent auditor.In addition, the Supervisory Board has nominated Ms. Erna Versteegden as member of the Supervisory Board as per the resolution of the Supervisory Board dated 5 July 2023, for a term expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027. Erna has over 30 years of international experience in marketing, sales and operations in the financial services and business solutions industry across EMEA and the USA. She is an independent change consultant with a strong focus on Inclusion and Diversity and holds several Supervisory Board positions. A positive advice from the Joint Works Council has been obtained.Erna is an independent member within the meaning of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. Further to her appointment, the Supervisory Board of B&S will consist of Derk Doijer (Chair), Bert Tjeenk Willink (Vice-chair), Leendert Blijdorp, Kim Smit (Chair Audit committee) and Erna Versteegden.The convening notice and agenda for the EGM will be published in the next coming days on the Company's website.This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(a) of the Market Abuse Regulation.For additional information please contactUneke Dekkers / CFF CommunicationsM: +31(0)6 50261626E: uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl / investor.relations@bs-group-sa.comAbout B&SB&S (EURONEXT:BSGR) exists to make premium consumer goods available to everyone, anywhere. We believe that getting access to consumer products that bring joy and comfort into everyday lives, should be easy around the globe.With our ever-growing international network and physical local presence, we bring suppliers, brand owners, logistics partners, wholesalers, retailers and consumers all over the world together that are in many ways difficult to connect.We work with the world's premium consumer brands in beauty, liquors, personal care, food, health and consumer electronics to serve millions of consumers daily - either directly or through our wholesaler and reseller partners.Powered by our high-tech platform and arising from supply chain expertise, we provide sourcing, warehousing, distribution, digital commerce, marketing and brand development solutions that enhance choice, speed up delivery, drive conversion and increase reach.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forwardlooking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forwardlooking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements.