Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and Pauli Team Up to Launch the First Ever NFT in 3D (without any glasses!)

WISeKey and Pauli Team Up

to Launch the First Ever NFT in 3D (without any glasses!)

Geneva, Switzerland - July 6, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss based cyber security, IoT, AI platform company, today announced that it has teamed up Philipp-Emmanuel Pauli, a young photographer and drone operator prodigy who studies at La Garenne School in Chesières (Vaud) for the first ever NFTs in 3D. Using the latest light field technology brought recently to market by the Brooklyn-based start-up Looking Glass (LookingGlassFactory.com), the buyers of these première NFTs will have the unique opportunity to enjoy his/her NFT-in-3D without any glasses or headsets.

The NFTs will be unveiled at the WISeKey offices in Geneva on July 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm (local time) with interventions by Carlos Moreira and Philipp-Emmanuel Pauli.

Philipp-Emmanuel presents the world's first 5 NFTs in 3D under the title "Look Me in The Eye". The pictures were selected from an exceptional collection of photos shot on 4 continents. The NFTs in 3D were photographed in Colombia (bird), Morocco (boy and lizard), Switzerland (cat), La Garenne School (self-portrait) and The Maldives (bat). A preview of the NFTs in 2D can be viewed at

The magic of the pictures lies in the extensive travel to reach exceptional locations, each photograph required unmeasurable patience to click at the right moment, and the art of editing in 3D, a novel technique only a few master today, since the novelty of the software. Philipp-Emmanuel - then just 9 years old - first enjoyed the experimental 3D screen technology in 2019 when Looking Glass launched the world's largest 3D holographic display in Tokyo (Japan). Since then, this 3D technology has improved and outpaced all competitors. Its commercialization is opening a completely new experience to the world. Now that 20,000 displays have been sold, a new set of products and services in 3D will come on the market, hence the timely arrival of the NFT-in-3D.

The young photographer started operating drones at the age of 6, turned to photography when he was 10, and demonstrated his unique eye for beauty and passion. Pedro Sandoval, the Venezuelan artist and a master of NFTs (Instagram "PedroSandovalArtist" with 1.5 million followers) hosted Philipp-Emmanuel twice at his studio in Madrid and inspired him to study NFTs. When Philipp-Emmanuel toured the laboratories of Shawn Frayne in Brooklyn, NY, the 3D screens pioneer who co-started Looking Glass Philipp-Emmanuel immediately challenged himself i.e.: to transpose his best photography and video into full 3D imager for the whole family to enjoy. This ends solitary confinement for VR or AR enthusiasts.

Currently, the PEP NFT collection can be viewed in 2D only on the WISe.ART platform. However, Phillip-Emmanuel offers for the launch of the world's first NFT-in-3D that the first buyers of the 5 NFTs in 3D will receive a Looking Glass' portrait with the full 3D screen for free! The NFT collector(s) can also acquire at a specially discounted price the 32- and/or 65-inch screens for the overwhelming 3D presentation of his/her NFT under phenomenal conditions. Interested parties can also witness the NFT in 3D at the WISeKey offices in Geneva and the Looking Glass Studio in Brooklyn, NY after the unveiling on July 11.

The buyers of each NFT in 3D will write history and will always be recognized as the world's first. The buyers will get, in addition to the NFT in 3D, a print of the picture, signed by the photographer including a certificate of authenticity.

The WISE.ART NFT platform is secured by WISeKey's various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital ID and proof of ownership on the blockchain. NFTs secure valuables physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. A new age has arrived where 3D can be appreciated by everyone without any gadgets or devices. Because interest in NFTs accelerates and everyone aspires to 3D, WISeKey is committed to promoting the advent of this avant-garde innovation.

"It will be up to the new generation symbolized by Philipp-Emmanuel to pave the road to NFTs in 3D in the future," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISekey.

About NFT-in-3D (website) and NFT_in_3D (Instagram)

This unique NFT-in-3D is an initiative of Philipp-Emmanuel Pauli. He was born in Mill Valley (California, USA), he lived his first year in Manizales (Colombia) on a coffee farm, then grew up in Cape Town (South Africa) where he lived for eight years close to Nature under the shadow of the Table Mountain. He logged half a dozen stays in Japan where he lived on tatami. During the COVID years he resided in Bogota whilst having the opportunity to go on regular photographic expeditions. Since 2022, Philipp-Emmanuel has been studying in Switzerland where he matured his ideas on the digital arts discovering the Metaverse, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Philipp-Emmanuel announces that his first series will soon be complemented with many more NFTs in 3D. He is a firm believer in the light field technology of Shawn and his team at Looking Glass Factory.

@Instagram NFT_in_3Dimensions

www.nft-in-3D.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installation base of over 1.6 billion microchips in all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey's overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution. It provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISeKey has added the support of Polygon and CastperLabs blockchains, drastically reducing and even eliminating gas fees for creators, buyers and sellers on the WISe.ART marketplace. WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey's overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution. The NFT design of the?WISe.Art?platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

