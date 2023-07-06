Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 10 July 2023 in the ISIN below. 





ISIN:         DK0061540341            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Green Hydrogen Systems       
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 83,437,290 shares (DKK 83,437,290) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        104,296,612 shares (DKK 104,296,612)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  187,733,902 shares (DKK 187,733,902)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 4.50              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GREENH               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     227439               
-----------------------------------------------------------









___________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153945
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.