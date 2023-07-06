Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 10 July 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061540341 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 83,437,290 shares (DKK 83,437,290) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 104,296,612 shares (DKK 104,296,612) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 187,733,902 shares (DKK 187,733,902) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 4.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENH ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227439 ----------------------------------------------------------- ___________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153945