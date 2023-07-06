Dental Consumables Market to be Worth $57.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental consumables market size is expected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as increasing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, increased implant usage, growing dental tourism, an aging population, and global economic expansion are driving the market growth. Dental treatments are considered crucial in medical tourism as people travel to other areas and nations for surgeries that are either too costly or unavailable in their native country. In addition, dental specialists keep competing for their business. A wide range of treatment alternatives provided by professionals and cosmetic dentistry has experienced a huge increase in demand for dental consumables over the years.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the product type, the dental implant segment held a majority of share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 owing to the significantly rising demand.

Based on the end-use, the dental clinic segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2022 and is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Due to increased competition among care providers and the need for cost-effective treatments, independent dentistry clinics are projected to develop in the upcoming decades.

The crowns & bridges market is predicted to develop due to changing demographics and the increased need for CAD/CAM for prosthetics.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2022 and is expected to maintain the leading position throughout the forecast period. Technological improvements in the area of diagnosis are driving the oral & dental solutions market in North America.

Asia Pacific dental consumables market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period owing to the deregulation of the oral and dental care system in countries like India and China, which is driving the industry in the area.

Dental Consumables Market Growth & Trends

Emerging economies are also contributing to the growth of the dental industry. Rising income levels are likely to drive the premium category of dental consumables to perform better in developing markets. Simplicity, convenience, and standardization of treatment regimens in industrialized countries, on the other hand, will save chair time and promote market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic massively impacted the dental care industry in the initial phase. Many countries were put under lockdown, suspending trade with other nations & imposing travel restrictions, resulting in a drop in the healthcare industry's progress, particularly dental care. The dental practices were not allowed to operate within the social distance guidelines imposed by the governments. Only emergency cases were allowed. According to the ADA, non-emergency dental procedures were postponed. However, the market has been recovering at a steady speed.

Dental Consumables Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 33.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 57.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Actual estimates/Historic data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental consumables market based on product type, end-use, and region:

Dental Consumables Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Dental Implants

Crowns & Bridges

Dental Biomaterials

Orthodontic Materials

Endodontic Materials

Periodontic Materials

Dentures

CAD/CAM Devices

Retail Dental Hygiene Essentials

Others

Dental Consumables Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Consumables Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

o U.S.



o Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players in the Dental Consumables Market

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

3M

Align Technology, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent

Envista

Nobel Biocare Services AG

