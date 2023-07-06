India's Prasham Greens has designed water-draining clamps to get rid of accumulated water from the edges of solar panels after rain and water-based cleaning.From pv magazine India Prasham Greens, an Indian PV module cleaning specialist, has designed water-draining clamps to remove water from the edges of the solar panels after rain or water-based cleaning sessions. Water accumulation at the edges of solar panels can cause the build-up of mud and dirt, resulting in reduced panel lifespan and power generation due to hotspots, scaling, and shadowing effects. Prasham offers water-draining clamps ...

