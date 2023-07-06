Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Announces: Technological Alchemy - Matthew Lally to Integrate A.I. & Enhance M&A Strategy

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding company and global trailblazer in technology, and fine & fashion jewelry, is excited to announce that tech virtuoso Matthew Lally has joined the company to drive innovative transformations in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). This strategic move comes six months after Jonathan Foltz was announced as the lead for the new tech & innovation laboratory for Bergio, stepping down from the helm of another subsidiary of the public company.

Matthew Lally, is most known for being a pioneer that brought QR codes to the United States and achieving an 8-figure exit within 18 months, and he is also renowned for his innovations in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) space. His patents and intellectual property in AR/VR have been cited by industry giants such as Microsoft and Google.

Additionally, Lally has been instrumental in forging new paths in technological innovations, particularly in A.I., WEB3, and blockchain, and has previously collaborated with Jonathan Foltz on various technology projects.

Jonathan Foltz and Matthew Lally's union under the Bergio umbrella heralds a watershed moment for the company as it embraces a new era of technological integration and A.I. advancements.

Jonathan Foltz, reflecting on this collaboration, remarked, "When I stepped down from one of the subsidiary companies at Bergio International, there was a sense of urgency with how fast technology is moving and will be moving. I am very happy to have another visionary by my side to help create and navigate this new evolving landscape & new frontier. We welcome Matthew with open arms."

Matthew Lally expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Building and acquiring exponential technologies at Bergio International is a thrilling prospect. I am eager to bring my expertise to the table and explore how we can revolutionize the industry through technological alchemy."

"We are excited to bring Matthew Lally on board to support us with the integration of A.I., web3, blockchain, and other innovative technologies in our new department for innovative technologies. This will play a crucial role in our new acquisition strategy", Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio, commented.

Bergio International is now strategically positioning itself at the forefront of this technological tsunami by promptly planning and executing a technology acquisition strategy.

This focus shift comes as Bergio has undergone significant internal changes and has established robust internal protocols for operational efficiency.

The acquisitions of Aphrodite's and Gearbubble have imparted valuable insights into the process, speed, and protocols essential for a seamless transition from the private sector into the public sector.

Bergio is eager to leverage the combined expertise of Jonathan Foltz and Matthew Lally to create synergies that will propel it into a future marked by technological innovation and strategic growth.

About Bergio International, Inc.

Bergio International, as a holding company, has entered and is exploring a myriad of sectors. Now concentrating in technology but has been known globally for being an innovator in the design & jewelry sector.

Bergio International headed straight into the technology space in 2021 with the 2 acquisitions of Aphrodite's & Gearbubble. Both companies mainly focus on Ecommerce, SaaS, & tech applications.

With over 2 years experience in the technology side, Bergio International also started a technology laboratory on Jan 5th of 2023 that include A.I., WEB3, blockchain, AR/exponential tech, and apps.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

