Small-scale PV systems drove the installation of more than 200 GW of solar capacity last year and could support more than 300 GW this year. That means a reset for utilities.From pv magazine 06/23 Two of the biggest solar markets, the United States and China, expanded their distributed-generation capacity by more than 65% in 2021 and 2022, against a 4% fall and an 18% rebound in utility scale PV. That means a qualitative shift in financing, in particular to back the integration of mass, networked, distributed-energy resources (DER) under virtual power plants (VPPs) and traditional utilities. Rethink ...

