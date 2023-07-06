Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year 2024

Company estimates Q1-FY24 revenue to grow YOY by over 40%

Recurring technology fees, customer second-device sales, continue to trend higher

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, today reported a strong start to its Fiscal Year 2024 ending March 31, 2024 and provided a preliminary estimate of its revenue for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

For the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company expects to report an approximate increase in revenue which represents growth of over 40% YOY from the corresponding prior year quarter and expects to achieve continued reduction in expenses.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO, commented, "Based on robust first quarter revenue growth and our early read on the quarter's sales and operating metric trends - including customer retention -- I am fully confident our business will continue to scale as planned and show strong growth throughout fiscal year 2024.

"Our products and biosphere platform model, and vertical sales strategy of complementary products, continues to strengthen," Dr. Waqaas added. "Since launching our Biocare app in January of this year, we have had over 10,000 downloads. Our second product -- BiotresTM- is rapidly gaining traction industrywide with new and existing customer purchases exceeding our internal forecast. It will set a company record for the time to reach its $2 million run rate."

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

