Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by PCI Developments to provide 75 Level 2 charging stations across two rental buildings, Yarrow and Aster, located at 444 Kootenay Street and 435 Boundary Road in Vancouver, with installation scheduled for September 2023 and November 2023, respectively. This announcement marks the Company's second and third projects with PCI Developments, following the previous announcement of 748 charging stations for the King George Hub development.

PCI Developments, founded in 1982, is a Metro Vancouver real estate developer and investor specializing in urban mixed-use, commercial built-to-suit, and value-added repositioning of existing buildings. The new rental developments are under the municipal government's Moderate Income Rental Housing Pilot Program (MIRHPP) and combined will feature 212 rental units with 20% dedicated to below market units.

Hypercharge is working in partnership on the project with Nightingale Electrical, which will complete the installation of all charging stations. Nightingale Electrical, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, offers electrical services, maintenance, and repair for both residential and commercial clients, with a commitment to providing quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

"Continuing our trusted relationship with PCI Developments, we are delighted to power these two new projects with critical charging infrastructure," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Working together with PCI and Nightingale, we will deliver charging stations that minimize infrastructure requirements while meeting the requirements for the buildings' funding through the Rental Construction Financing Initiative program."

Natural Resources Canada invested over $280,000 in PCI Developments toward this project through its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

