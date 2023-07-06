Laxxon Medical: 3D Screen Printing Technology Enables Fabrication of Oral Dosage Forms with Freely Tailorable Drug Release Profiles - Technology and Concept Well Suited for Mass Production

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / A study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics explores the advancement of pharmaceutical oral dosage forms and the feasibility of manufacturing composite tablets with freely tailorable drug release profiles using 3D screen printing (3DSP) technology.

The aim of the study was to investigate the potential of 3D screen printing technology to produce oral dosage forms with a freely tailorable release profile of the active ingredient(s) contained. For this purpose, scientists at Laxxon Medical and colleagues from the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy of Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen, Germany, focused on two essential properties of the technology: the almost unlimited choice of drugs and excipients that can be processed in 3D screen printing and the design of tablets with different inner and outer geometries. By selecting different excipients, it was possible to define formulations that release the drug immediately (IR) or over an extended (ER) period. These formulations were subsequently used to produce tablets with layers of different thicknesses from these same materials. In addition to the thickness of these layers (inner geometry), the outer shape was also varied. Dissolution studies confirmed that this approach is well suited to produce tablets with freely tailorable drug release profiles.

In the example presented, an IR formulation was used that allows 80% release of the active ingredient, within 15 minutes (from the donut geometry). In contrast, materials were used in the ER formulation that result in 80% release of the active ingredient over a period of 100 min. By combining layers of different thicknesses of these IR and ER formulations, it was possible to customize the drug release profile of the resulting tablets. The physicochemical characterization of the tablets produced showed that they fully complied with regulatory requirements, e.g., regarding their hardness and friability.

"These studies documented the feasibility of manufacturing tablets with a freely tailorable drug release profile applying the 3D screen printing technology based on the use of specific excipients and the tablet shape," Dr. Achim Schneeberger, CSO of Laxxon Medical, said. "The significance of these results is far-reaching. Since 3D screen printing is a very gentle manufacturing process with which almost all active ingredients and excipients can be processed, we assume that drug release can be regulated even more finely, and the concept will be applicable to all drugs."

Co-author Prof. Dagmar Fischer of FAU Erlangen adds: "These results are also significant because the intrinsic properties of 3D screen printing make it ideal for the mass production of medicines that optimally meet the needs of all stakeholders, patients, prescribers, payers, regulators, and the pharmaceutical industry alike."

