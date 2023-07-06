LCA-Vision: LasikPlus and the LASIK Vision Institute Partner With Cole Anthony for LASIK

Professional Basketball Player Seeing More Clearly Following Treatment

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / LasikPlus and The LASIK Vision Institute revealed today that professional basketball player Cole Anthony had Custom LASIK eye surgery to improve his vision and reduce his dependency on glasses and contacts. LasikPlus and The LASIK Vision Institute are excited to partner with Mr. Anthony and provide him with the gift of sight to help him stay at the top of his game for years to come.

LasikPlus and The LASIK Vision Institute will be collaborating under a paid endorsement campaign with Mr. Anthony to share his story about having LASIK with surgeon Dr. Christopher McCurry. Over the duration of Mr. Anthony's campaign, he will discuss how his new vision is impacting his life both in and out of basketball through social media posts, testimonials, video, audio, and digital elements.

"We are excited Cole chose to have treatment with Dr. McCurry for his laser vision correction procedure. Cole has been in the upper echelon of basketball players globally, and we feel that his new vision after LASIK will allow him to continue his impressive career," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer at LasikPlus and The LASIK Vision Institute. "We are excited to watch him next year on and off the court."

"They gave me the confidence to get this done. I felt really comfortable in their hands," says Mr. Anthony. "I've had several people recommend to me LASIK and telling me 'Oh man, it changed my life,' and I wanted my life changed too."

About LasikPlus, The LASIK Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Centers: LasikPlus, The LASIK Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Centers are a second-generation family-owned business and a leader in laser vision correction in the United States. With over 20 years in the industry, LasikPlus, The LASIK Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Centers have performed over 3 million laser eye surgery procedures nationally. LASIK is all they do, so they can focus on their expertise. They own and operate vision centers across the country with a trusted team of LASIK specialists and board-certified LASIK surgeons who are ready to help patients with all their laser eye surgery needs.

About Cole Anthony: Cole Anthony is an American professional basketball player in Orlando. After completing a successful career at the University of North Carolina he was selected 15th overall in the 2020 draft. He has completed three professional seasons, averaging 14.2 points per game, 4.6 assists per game and 5.0 rebounds per game.

