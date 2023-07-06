Berntsen International, Inc.: InfraMarker Brings RFID Power to Esri Field Operation Applications

InfraMarker RFID App is now fully integrated with Esri's ArcGIS Survey123 and ArcGIS Field Maps mobile applications

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Berntsen International, Inc, a leading manufacturer of infrastructure marking products, announces that its InfraMarker RFID app is now fully integrated with Esri's ArcGIS Survey123 and ArcGIS Field Maps mobile applications.

Berntsen's InfraMarker app connects passive UHF RFID - the fastest-growing asset identification technology in the world, with Esri's ArcGIS, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software. The InfraMarker app enhances Esri's field data collection tools with the ability to read RFID tag information, write data to an RFID tag, associate the RFID serial number with the asset record in the GIS database, and launch inspection and management forms with an RFID interrogation.

"We are proud to bring RFID - the serial number of IoT - to Esri customers across the globe. We are confident that infrastructure managers in utilities, public works, and construction will realize speed, reliability, and cost benefits with InfraMarker RFID," said Mike Klonsinski, president of Berntsen.

InfraMarker, a division of Berntsen International, is the leader in connected RFID-enabled infrastructure asset marking products and software. The InfraMarker line includes rugged RFID-enabled marking products, RFID readers and accessories, and RFID-connecting software to enhance GIS and asset management platforms.

About Berntsen International, Inc.

Since 1972, Berntsen International has provided high-quality marking products to define the boundaries and infrastructure of the world. Berntsen marking products have been deployed throughout the world and its survey caps and monuments are recognized as the global standard.

Berntsen's commitment to better infrastructure marking is taken to the next level with its innovative InfraMarker line of software, products, and solutions. The InfraMarker approach enables a connected infrastructure world by linking GIS platforms with RFID asset marking technology. Connected RFID infrastructure improves safety and field operations management for utilities, municipalities, and other organizations desiring better field asset management.

Berntsen is a Silver Partner in the Esri Partner Network, and InfraMarker RFID is an approved ArcGIS System Ready Specialty accessible on Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace. Visit Inframarker.com for more information and to purchase an introductory InfraMarker RFID package.

