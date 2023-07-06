Anzeige
06.07.2023
Ritani and HEMINCUFF Partner to Launch Luxury Vegan Faux Crocodile Leather Lab Diamond Dog Collar

Ritani and HEMINCUFF Collaborate to Introduce a Luxurious Vegan Faux Crocodile Leather Lab Diamond Dog Collar, Combining Style, Sustainability, and Pet-Friendly Elegance That Is Available With Over 8 CTW of Stones

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Ritani, a leading jewelry brand known for its transparent practices, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with HEMINCUFF, a New York City-grown fashion brand specializing in luxury vegan leather accessories. Together, they have launched a white vegan faux crocodile leather dog collar adorned by the customer's choice of three lab-grown diamond and gemstones attachment. Customers will be given the option to purchase the collar without the diamond add-on or choose between one of the available designs that in total add up to over 8 carats of diamonds.

Ritani x HEMINCUFF Diamond Dog Collar With Vegan Leather

Ritani x HEMINCUFF Diamond Dog Collar With Vegan Leather
Ritani x HEMINCUFF Diamond Dog Collar With Vegan Leather

This unique collaboration brings together the best of fine jewelry and sustainable fashion, offering pet owners a stylish and sustainable option for their beloved furry friends.

The dog collar, crafted by HEMINCUFF, features high-quality vegan faux crocodile leather that is both luxurious and cruelty-free. The white crocodile texture adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to any dog's attire, making it a statement piece for fashion-forward pet owners.

As a symbol of luxury and sustainability, the dog collar is adorned with a removable gold and diamond attachment handcrafted by Ritani in their New York manufacturing facility. Ritani's lab-grown diamonds are of exceptional quality, with the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds.

The diamond dog collar variations currently include:

  • Round-Cut Solitaire Lab-Diamond Sustainable Luxury Dog Collar with White Vegan Crocodile Leather, $12,450
  • Sustainable Luxury Pavé Lab-Diamonds Dog Collar Crafted with White Vegan Crocodile Leather, $8,850
  • Pink Sapphire & Champagne Lab-Diamonds Sustainable Luxury Dog Collar Set on White Vegan Crocodile Leather, $13,750
  • Multi-Charm White Vegan Crocodile Leather Luxury Dog Collar Featuring Lab-Grown Diamonds and Pink Sapphires in 14kt White Gold, $34,880

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HEMINCUFF in launching this unique and beautiful dog collar," said Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani. "As a brand committed to ethical business, we are excited to offer pet owners a luxurious and sustainable option that combines the finest jewelry craftsmanship with fashion-forward design."

The Ritani and HEMINCUFF collaboration dog collar comes in beautiful packaging that reflects the brands' commitment to sustainability, using recycled and eco-friendly materials. Each collar is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, verifying the use of vegan faux crocodile leather and lab-grown diamonds.

The white vegan faux crocodile leather dog collar with the lab-grown diamond pendant is now available for purchase on Ritani's website at https://www.ritani.com/collections/dog-collars.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765755/Ritani-and-HEMINCUFF-Partner-to-Launch-Luxury-Vegan-Faux-Crocodile-Leather-Lab-Diamond-Dog-Collar

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
