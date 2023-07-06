Renewable energy accounted for around 49.6% of total electricity demand in the the Netherlands in the first half of this year, according to data from the Nationaal Klimaat Platform. The Nationaal Klimaat Platform of the Netherlands has reported that PV accounted for approximately 18.9% of the country's electricity demand in the first half of 2023. Throughout that period, solar had the highest share among renewable energy sources, followed by onshore wind (14.2%), offshore wind (8.6%), biomass (7.8%), and hydropower (0.1%). Collectively, renewables accounted for 49.6% of the electricity mix, up ...

