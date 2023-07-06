BLDV establishes new revenue stream with Managed Services Offering

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc, (OTC Pink: BLDV) has established Blue Diamond Management Services LLC, as a new wholly owned subsidiary, to capture an additional revenue stream from licensed operations in the cannabis industry.

Investment and ownership in Cannabis is increasingly being sought by companies that may not have the market understanding and/or the knowledge that is required to develop a Participation Strategy (defining products and customers) and a Competitive Strategy (how to go to market) for their operations in specific states. BLDV management services bring together solid business practices with cannabis market understanding, this can be a big help to all operators that are looking for a competitive advantage.

"Many people need assistance once they receive their license. Our managed services help and guide operators, through start up of operations and steady state profitability," said Yale Peebles, CEO of BLDV.

Unlike some of the other MSA in the cannabis space, the Blue Diamond package is not focused on gaining ownership nor does it provide capital. The fee based services provided, are welcome and needed in the industry.

This new revenue stream complements the existing revenue streams of wholly owned BLDV operating entities: Harvest 360 Technologies LLC (Applications, Accelerators, and Expansion) and ICS Consulting Services LLC, (Compliance, Audits, Training and Consulting).

About BLDV: Blue Diamond Ventures is a portfolio Company that focuses on the Medical and Adult use Cannabis industry and goes to market through its operating entities and strategic partners.

Contact: Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.

Josh Alper COO / Investor Relations josh@repla.com

www.BLDV.us info@bldvinc.com

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

