Chainwire Hashed Emergent To Launch The First Ever "India Blockchain Week (IBW)" Conference 06-Jul-2023 / 14:13 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . It will be India's first world-class, multi-chain web3 conference with a pan-industry agenda . The IBW headline conference will be held on December 6-7 in Bangalore, followed by the ETHIndia hackathon Hashed Emergent Bangalore, July 6, 2023 - Hashed Emergent is proud to host a headline conference in a week-long series of web3 focused events in Bangalore, the heart of India's tech and startup scene, rightfully known as the "Silicon Valley of the East." The new conference, India Blockchain Week (IBW), aims to become India's first world-class, multi-chain web3 conference with a pan-industry agenda. IBW and the series of events will reflect India's increasing role in web3, expressed both in terms of crypto adoption and the exciting startups originating from the sub-continent. IBW is the headline conference in a week-long series of web3 focused events lasting from December 4-10. It begins with a "warm up" session on Monday and Tuesday, December 4-5, including hackathons, side events and parties. The IBW headline conference will be held on December 6-7, or Wednesday and Thursday. It will be succeeded by the ETHIndia hackathon which set a record last year as one of the largest Ethereum hackathons with over 2,000 attendees and 450+ project submissions. The main IBW conference venue will be the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Whitefield, a major IT and commercial hub of Bangalore. IBW will host a series of engaging speaker sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and moderated debates with participants from the entire spectrum of the blockchain industry. The event's agenda is designed to be maximally inclusive for all experts and topics involving the blockchain industry, including technical, regulatory and growth topics. In particular, IBW will explore the latest trends and developments in blockchain technology, investment opportunities, adoption and use cases, policy and regulations and, last but not least, the agenda will include topics such as the interplay between web3 and emerging markets, as well as the unique web3 landscape in India. The world's leading web3 PR and marketing agency, MarketAcross-known for their work in the region with companies like Polygon and Hashed Emergent-will be joining the event as the global media lead. This follows multiple web3 events where MarketAcross serves as the official media partner like Korea Blockchain Week, WebX, Paris Blockchain Week and IVS Kyoto. India has rapidly emerged as one of the leading adopters of web3, growing 100-fold in on-chain value flows to the country since 2019, while also boasting the largest number of users across centralized and decentralized web3 finance venues, according to Chainalysis' Geography of Crypto Adoption report. This despite numerous regulatory hurdles, as the Indian government has been historically skeptical to crypto and is now positioning itself for globally harmonized regulation at the G20 Summit. The list of confirmed speakers is currently not public, but it will include prominent global and local leaders of the blockchain industry. IBW is organized by Hashed Emergent, a subsidiary of Hashed, a prominent web3 venture fund from South Korea who continue to co-host Factblock's wildly successful Korea Blockchain Week series of events. "We're excited to bring the first world-class, pan-industry and multi-chain web3 conference to India, finally giving it the attention it has always deserved," said Tak Lee, Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent. "Bangalore ranks among the most prolific startup hubs worldwide, and Indian startups in web3 have made a considerable impact on the industry, spearheaded by multiple hugely successful protocols and products. We believe that IBW will quickly become one of the most interesting and diverse gathering places for the crypto industry." About Hashed Emergent Hashed Emergent is an early stage venture capital fund focused on investing in companies at the intersection of web2 and web3 in emerging markets, particularly India. Based in Bangalore, Singapore, Dubai and US, its team of diverse professionals are dedicated to empowering builders who are enabling the mass adoption of blockchain. For more information about IBW, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram For more information about Hashed Emergent, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

