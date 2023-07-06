iC Consult Group Announces Volker Witzel as New CEO

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / iC Consult Group, the world's leading Identity & Access Management (IAM) consultancy, systems integrator and managed service provider, today announced the appointment of Volker Witzel as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 1, 2023. Volker Witzel will succeed company founder Jürgen Biermann, who is transitioning into a non-executive role as Chairman and Director of the Board.

Volker Witzel brings a wealth of experience in strategic and operational IT management, having previously led a global solution delivery unit with over 1,300 IT professionals and overseen Enterprise Architecture, cross-functional IT services, and internal digitalization. With this vast experience and a master's degree in computer and social sciences, he is prepared to lead iC Consult Group into the next chapter of its growth story.

Jürgen Biermann expressed full trust in him, stating, "Volker is uniquely qualified to lead iC Consult Group into its next era of growth and innovation. His extensive experience and proven leadership abilities make him the ideal fit to build upon our success and drive our global expansion, particularly in North America."

Volker Witzel outlined his vision for the company, saying, "I am deeply honored and excited to lead iC Consult Group. We will continue to focus on providing our customers with IAM excellence and enabling their digital transformation journeys. Furthermore, we will strengthen our global presence and expand our IAM Managed Services portfolio, all in pursuit of enhancing our customers' success and cybersecurity."

Oliver Koethe from The Carlyle Group, the majority owner of iC Consult Group since 2021, shared his enthusiasm for Volker Witzel's appointment. "Given Volker's impressive track record in IT management and his strategic vision, we are confident that he is the right leader to steer iC Consult Group towards even greater success."

Under Jürgen Biermann's leadership, iC Consult Group has become the go-to independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for IAM, with over 800 employees globally. With Jürgen Biermann continuing to guide as Chairman and Director of the Board, and Volker Witzel at the helm as CEO, iC Consult Group is well-positioned for its next phase of growth and innovation.

Background: iC Consult's growth strategy

iC Consult is one of the world's leading service and consulting companies specializing in IAM. Serving as a trusted advisor in all aspects of IAM, iC Consult offers a broad portfolio of solutions with deep technical expertise. The Managed Services offerings ensure that clients can maximize their investment in IAM solutions. The company, which has been held by The Carlyle Group as a majority owner since 2021, employs more than 800 people across 12 countries worldwide and is currently rapidly driving the internationalization of its business, to support its wider global growth objective.

About iC Consult

iC Consult is the world's leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for Identity & Access Management with more than 800 employees worldwide. Committed to excellence and innovation, iC Consult provides customers with next-level cybersecurity solutions using best-in-class IAM technology. Its service portfolio covers Managed Services for IAM, including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. Headquartered in Germany, iC Consult has offices in Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S., Canada, India, and China. The world's largest brands trust in iC Consult's expertise to secure and manage their most valuable assets: their identities.

