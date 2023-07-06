Slovenian solar manufacturer Bisol is offering new solar panels with outputs of 320 W and 410 W. Front efficiencies range from 16.4% to 17.3% and the temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.Slovenia-based solar panel manufacturer Bisol has released a new line of transparent solar modules for applications in agrivoltaic projects and solar carports. "We decided to offer smaller 320 W (BDO) and larger 410 W (BBO) versions with special matrixes providing aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective solutions for various residential and commercial projects," a company spokesperson told pv ...

