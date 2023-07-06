HONOR Announces Global and UK Launch of the HONOR 90 and HONOR Pad X9

The new HONOR 90 combines Best-in-class Camera and Intelligent Features and More for Capturing Spontaneous Moments and Sharing Great Vibes

HONOR Pad X9combines Stunning Display, Incredible Audio System, and Massive Storage for both Superior Entertainment and Educational Experiences

PARIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 90 in European markets, including the UK. Featuring an impressive 200MP Main Camera and an industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with eye-comfort technology, the HONOR 90 packs groundbreaking hardware and software to empower the always-on generation to capture and share their vibes in outstanding detail.

"At HONOR, we strive to empower consumers all around the world with our leading technology to seize the day and share their vibe." said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "From the outstanding camera innovations and human-centric display solutions, through to the blazing fast performance enabled by best-in-class hardware and our intelligent MagicOS, the HONOR 90 Series will delight consumers worldwide with its exceptional experience, and particularly the content creators who are looking for a smart and dependable partner with which they capture their exciting lives."

HONOR 90: a Powerful and Versatile Camera for Capturing Stunning Photos and Videos

The triple camera system consists of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2MP Depth Camera that helps the camera accurately gauge distance. Supporting multi-frame fusion, a noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning to achieve the light-capturing performance that is equivalent to having large 2.24µm pixels (16-in-1), the 200MP Main Camera produces excellent high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed, bright shots in low light situations.

HONOR 90 also introduces the new Portrait Mode, including 2X zoom portraits to deliver imaging results that better highlight the subject in frame. Portrait mode has also been upgraded to help users effortlessly create exceptional portraits with well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones and an authentic bokeh effect that naturally blends the background with the subject.

At the front, the 50MP Front Camera captures stunning selfies with exceptional detail, making the HONOR 90 an ideal choice for budding and seasoned content creators.

Designed to help vloggers streamline their workflows, the HONOR 90 also employs artificial intelligence (AI) for video denoising and video mode recommendations, as well as for AI Vlog Assistant that enables users to generate a social media-ready 15-second video with just a few taps. The HONOR 90 achieves omnidirectional noise reduction with a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, which is close to a professional recorder, allowing users to capture clear human voices without background noise.

Immersive Viewing Experience on Display

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display[1], the HONOR 90 supports a high resolution of 2664x1200, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors, bringing visual content to life in stunning colors and vivid clarity. The HONOR 90 also supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits, allowing for optimum display readability, even under bright light.

The display is fast and responsive with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz[2], this is dynamically adjusted according to the displayed content to strike the optimal balance between visual fluidity and battery life. With HDR10+ support and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the HONOR 90 ensures users can enjoy an exceptional multimedia experience in any setting.

Reflecting HONOR's commitment to human-centric technology, the HONOR 90 is equipped with industry-leading eye comfort features[3]. Equipped with TÜV Rheinland's Flicker Free Certification and achieving the risk-free dimming level, the HONOR 90 is perfect for today's content-hungry generation. The display supports the industry's highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz[4], effectively minimizing the strain it puts on users' eyes when it is set at low brightness. The display also features Dynamic Dimming that simulates natural light to alleviate eye fatigue, and HONOR's Circadian Night Display technology which filters blue light and promotes natural melatonin secretion to improve user sleep quality at night.

Sleek and Stylish Design

Inspired by haute couture and luxury jewelry, the HONOR 90 exudes class with its 7.8mm[5] thin and 183g[6] lightweight body. The smooth, rounded edges wrapping the smartphone make it as much a joy to hold as to behold, and the Deeply Reinforced Glass provides users with peace of mind knowing their smartphone is built to last. At the rear, HONOR 90 features the iconic N Series classic Dual Ring Design, with rounded elements crafted with precise cutting techniques to produce a brilliant shine that adds an extra touch of elegance to the smartphone.

Incredible Battery Life Matched by Fast Performance

The HONOR 90 is embedded with a large 5000mAh[7] battery to support all-day use. On a single charge, the smartphone can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous local video streaming. When its battery is low, users can take it back up to 45% with 66W HONOR SuperCharge in just 15 minutes. Fast and battery efficient, the HONOR 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which has a 20% better GPU and 30% better AI performance compared to its predecessor. The internal temperature is kept in check by a 147% larger vapor chamber, facilitating efficient heat dissipation that allows the HONOR 90 to stay cool.

A Truly Personalized Experience with HONOR MagicOS 7.1

Running the latest Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, the HONOR 90 packs a raft of enhanced smart features like Magic Text which intelligently recognises text on an image and allows users to directly perform actions with important information.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 90 is available in 3 fashionable colours including Midnight Black, Emerald Green and an exclusive colour to the HONOR website, HiHonor: Diamond Silver. Starting from today on HiHonor the HONOR 90 will be available in the UK for the RRP of £449.99 for 8GB+256GB and £499.99 for 12GB+512GB respectively.

From the 6th - 18th July HiHonor has a 5% off voucher for those who use the code: AUKH905, and if customers purchase the HONOR 90 via HiHonor before the end of July, they will also be able to purchase an HONOR Pad X8 for just £9.99, saving £130.

From the 7th July, the HONOR 90 will be available to pre-order Amazon, Very and Currys. If customers pre-order via these retailers between the 7th-18th July, they will receive an HONOR Pad X8 free of charge. From the 19th July, the HONOR 90 will be officially on sale via these channels.

With Argos, the 19th July, the HONOR 90 will also be available and customers will receive a free Pad X8 (worth£139.99) until 2ndAugust 2023.

At Three, the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite will be available from the 26th July. When purchasing on HONOR 90 on pay monthly tariffs with Three, customers will be able to trade-in their old smartphone and receive £250 off, PLUS a free HONOR Pad X8 (worth £139.99). For HONOR 90 Lite on pay monthly with Three, customers will be able to trade-in their old smartphone and receive £100 off.

Pad X9: Best-in-Class Display, Incredible Audio System, and Massive Storage for a Superior Entertainment and Educational Experience

Boasting an impressive 11.5-inch HONOR FullView Display, six-speaker audio system with HONOR Histen sound tuning technology, and up to 128GB storage[8], the HONOR Pad X9 offers a superior entertainment and educational experience with its host of smart features and an elegant look. HONOR Pad X9's dual-mirror dual-ring deco design complements the tough contouring to produce a stylish form factor that has a thickness of only 6.9mm[9] and weighs just 495g[10], giving students and professionals the maximum portability on the road.

Featuring the HONOR FullView display, the HONOR Pad X9 supports a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and has an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 86% for an optimum viewing experience.

The all-new HONOR Pad X9 features six speakers to cover multiple directions. With a higher volume level and a deeper, richer bass, it offers users a full-range stereo effects whenever and wherever they choose. Supporting HONOR Histen, the HONOR Pad X9 delivers vibrant and dynamic 360° sounds that further enrich any listening experience. Firing downwards, the two bottom speakers' audio will also bounce off surfaces to give listeners a more cinematic surround sound experience.

The HONOR Pad X9 comes with the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 with smart features like HONOR Connect. With HONOR Connect, users can use multiple HONOR devices at once to view notifications, and transfer files between devices on a single screen. The massive screen and high resolution of the tablet also allow for greater multitasking possibilities through APP Multiplier, which are two built-in MagicOS features that enable split-screen viewing.

With the support for Google Kids Space[11], the HONOR Pad X9 offers a way for children to discover, create and learn with a curation of safe content in an engaging way. Users can manage the content that may be viewed and establish screen time limits with the Family Link app, providing parents with peace of mind when they allow their children to play with the tablet.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Pad X9 is available in Space Grey. Starting from the 10th July the HONOR Pad X9 will be available for purchase in the UK via HiHonor with an RRP of £179.99. If customers purchase via HiHonor before the end of July, they will also receive a complimentary pair of HONOR Earbuds X5.

The HONOR Pad X9 will be available from Argos, Amazon, Very and Currys from the 19th July.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/uk.

[1] Data from HONOR labs.

[2] On different application interfaces and gaming screens, the screen refresh rate may be slightly different.

[3] The 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology of HONOR 90 is TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certified and achieves the risk-free dimming level, which only takes effect when the refresh rate is 120Hz. The testing standard for the TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification follows the correlation between the flicker risk level and the flicker frequency in the IEEE Std 1789-2015 standard, which defines the flicker-free level as when the dimming frequency is higher than 3125Hz. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

[4] The screen supports a maximum high-frequency PWM dimming of 3840Hz, which takes effect in low-brightness scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience. The phone is not a medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

[5] Data from HONOR labs. Actual dimensions may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method. The thickness (7.8mm) of the phone does not include the camera bump.

[6] Data from HONOR labs. Total weight include battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods.

[7] The typical capacity is 5000mAh, and the rated capacity is 4900Ah. (Non-removable Battery)

[8] The available internal storage may be smaller as part of the internal storage is occupied by software. Actual memory space may change due to application updates, user operations, and other related factors.

[9] Data from HONOR labs.

[10] Refers to the Wi-Fi only models. Models supporting LTE connectivity weigh approximately 499g. Data comes from HONOR labs. The actual weight may vary based on the configurations, manufacturing process, and method of measurement.

[11] Google Kids Space requires a Google Account for your child. Parental control feature requires the Family Link app on a supported Android, Chromebook, or iOS device.

