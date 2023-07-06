Primary Cells Market worth $2.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary cells industry is poised for significant advancements and growth in the near future. As researchers and pharmaceutical companies continue to recognize the limitations of cell lines, primary cells are gaining prominence as a more physiologically relevant and accurate model for studying human biology and disease. With ongoing developments in cell isolation techniques, preservation methods, and quality control measures, the availability and quality of primary cells are expected to improve. Furthermore, the industry is likely to witness the expansion of primary cell libraries, encompassing a wide range of tissue types and genetic variations, allowing for more comprehensive and personalized research. The integration of primary cells with emerging technologies like organ-on-a-chip systems and 3D bioprinting holds immense potential for advancing drug discovery, toxicology screening, and personalized medicine. As the demand for more reliable and representative cellular models grows, the primary cells industry is poised to revolutionize biomedical research and contribute to significant breakthroughs in understanding human biology and improving patient outcomes.

Primary Cells Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market can be attributed to factors such as the is government investments for cell-based research, rising growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, increasing cancer research, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and growing advantages of primary human cells over cell lines.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Primary Cells Market"

Primary Cells Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Origin, Type, End-user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancing biomedical research using primary cells in 3D cultures Key Market Drivers Advantages of primary human cells over cell lines

"In 2022, human primary cells segment accounted for the dominant share of the primary cells market, by origin."

On the basis of origin, the primary cells market is categorized into animal and human primary cells. In 2022, the human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market. Factors responsible for the growth of the segment include the demand for accurate disease models, increasing application in studying cancer stem cells and drug-drug interactions in cancerous cells and circulating tumor cells, increasing the burden of chronic diseases, safety testing requirements, and ethical considerations.

"Hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market, by type in 2022."

On the basis of type, the primary cells market is divided into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. Hematopoietic cell transplants are frequently used to develop novel cancer therapies to treat blood cancers and other disorders of the immune system. Hematopoietic cells are also used to study the biochemical pathways of tumor cells and the efficacy of different drugs. This wide range of applications will contribute to the largest share of the hematopoietic cells in the primary cells market in 2022.

"In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs segment accounted for the largest share of the global primary cells market, by end user."

On the basis of end users, the primary cells market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market, mainly due to the high adoption of primary cells among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs for cell-based experiments and cancer research.

"In 2022, North America is the largest regional market for primary cells."

The global primary cells market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market. The increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising incidences of cancer and various other chronic and infectious diseases, and the growing focus on R&D in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the North American market. As life science research studies have significant use of primary cells, the growing focus on R&D in this field is expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Primary Cells Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing cancer research Advantages of primary human cells over cell lines Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies Rapid growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries Growing focus on personalized medicine Government investments for cell-based research

Restraints:

Concerns regarding primary cell culture contamination Ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology

Opportunities:

Advancing biomedical research using primary cells in 3D cultures

Challenges:

Sourcing and availability of primary cells

Key Market Players:

Key players in the primary cells market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US), ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Epithelix (Switzerland), ReachBio LLC (US), AcceGen (US), AMSBIO (UK), and Kosheeka (India).

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, iXCells Biotechnologies entered into an agreement with Tebubio to enhance the distribution of the company's products throughout Europe.

In March 2022, Lonza launched human stem cell offerings to provide human cord blood CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells (CB-CD34+ HSCs) in large batch sizes, expanding market need.

In May 2020, BioIVT launched high-purity Kupffer cells to its portfolio of human primary hepatic cells to support liver disease drug discovery and development.

Primary Cells Market Advantages:

Physiological Relevance: Primary cells, derived directly from human or animal tissues, closely resemble the characteristics and behavior of cells in their native environment. This physiological relevance allows researchers to study cellular responses, interactions, and functions more accurately, leading to a better understanding of human biology and disease mechanisms. Compared to cell lines, primary cells provide a more representative model for investigating drug efficacy, toxicity, and personalized medicine approaches.

Genetic Diversity: Primary cells exhibit natural genetic variations, reflecting the diversity of individuals and populations. This diversity enables researchers to explore the impact of genetic factors on disease development, drug response, and treatment outcomes. By utilizing primary cells from different donors, scientists can investigate inter-individual variability, identify biomarkers, and develop targeted therapies for specific patient populations.

Complex Cellular Interactions: Primary cells maintain the complex interactions found within tissues, allowing researchers to study cell-to-cell communication, signaling pathways, and microenvironmental influences accurately. This capability is particularly crucial for investigating diseases that involve intricate cellular crosstalk, such as cancer, immune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions. Primary cells facilitate the evaluation of complex disease mechanisms and the development of more effective therapeutic interventions.

Translational Research Potential: Primary cells offer translational research opportunities by bridging the gap between in vitro experiments and clinical applications. Their ability to closely resemble human physiology enhances the predictability of preclinical studies, allowing for more accurate assessment of drug efficacy, safety, and potential side effects. Primary cells also serve as valuable tools for evaluating patient-specific responses to treatments, enabling the development of personalized medicine approaches.

Emerging Technologies Integration: The primary cells market is witnessing integration with emerging technologies, such as 3D bioprinting, organ-on-a-chip systems, and high-throughput screening platforms. These advancements enable the creation of more complex and functional in vitro models that closely mimic human tissues and organs. The combination of primary cells with these technologies enhances their utility in drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and toxicology studies.

Overall, the primary cells market's advantages, including physiological relevance, genetic diversity, complex cellular interactions, translational research potential, and integration with emerging technologies, make them an invaluable resource for advancing biomedical research, drug development, and personalized healthcare approaches.

Primary Cells Market - Report Highlights:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The impact of the recession on year-on-year growth during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) has also been considered.

Market Challenge, Regulatory analysis, technology analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, key conferences & events in 2023-2024, key stakeholders, and buying criteria have been added to the market overview chapter.

The market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping have been updated in the competitive landscape chapter of the report. The current version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022.

The updated competitive leadership mapping is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering tangential flow filtration products. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, and these were evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Company Evaluation Quadrant, categorizing them as 'Star,' 'Emerging Leader,' 'Pervasive,' and 'Emerging Companies.'

In the updated competitive leadership mapping of key startup vendors offering primary cell products, the top 10 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These were evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Competitive Leadership Quadrant, categorizing them as 'Progressive Companies,' 'Starting Blocks,' 'Responsive Companies,' and 'Dynamic Companies.

The current edition of the report provides updated financial information till the financial year ended on 31st March 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful in understanding market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. In this market, the number of product launches has increased in the last three years (January 2020 to June 2023).

Tracking the product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the products in the cell isolation market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

The End User segment is modified in the current edition of the report. The End Users considered for the report are pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs, Academic & research institutes, and other end users.

