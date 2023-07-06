Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser Revolutionizes Plastic Surgery with Inclusive Approach and Cutting-Edge Techniques

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser, a leading boutique clinic specializing in plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine, and aesthetic dentistry, announced its latest development in the field of patient-centric care and advanced procedures. With a focus on serving a diverse population, Cliniq is transforming the traditional perception of plastic surgery and offering real solutions for patients with varying needs.



Traditionally, the field of plastic surgery has catered primarily to a specific segment of patients, often neglecting those who have experienced significant changes due to factors like weight gain or pregnancy. Cliniq Dermoestética & Laser has made it their mission to provide high-quality services to all patients, regardless of their background or body type.

Through years of dedication and expertise, clinique has achieved numerous milestones that set them apart in the industry. Their comprehensive approach covers plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine, and aesthetic dentistry, making them a one-stop destination for patients seeking a wide range of procedures. With their own state-of-the-art operating rooms, they ensure a seamless and personalized experience for every patient.

Having established a strong presence for 17 years in the plastic surgery industry, Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser has become a go-to clinic for both domestic and international patients. It carries out an impressive volume of plastic surgery procedures which averages around 1100 annually. In addition to this, there are approximately 1,500 procedures performed in aesthetic medicine and around 700 dental procedures. Notably, a substantial 90 per cent of their patients consist of international clientele, which attests to their unwavering commitment to maintaining exceptional quality standards.

Their commitment to excellence is evident through their ISO 9001-2015 quality seal, granted by the International Bureau Veritas, and their status as an entity under the supervision of the Superintendence of Health and the Health Secretary of Antioquia.

One of the hallmarks of Cliniq's success is its dedication to employing the highest technology and modern techniques in plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine and dental procedures. Their skilled medical team continuously strives for innovation and stays at the forefront of industry advancements.

Cliniq's portfolio of services includes a wide array of procedures designed to address the unique needs of each patient. From facial and body plastic surgeries to dental treatments, dermatology, and aesthetic medicine procedures, they utilize the latest advances in laser technology, micro needling, bio-stimulators, botulinum toxin, and hyaluronic acid.

Looking toward the future, Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser has ambitious plans to further revolutionize by delving into Surgery 4.0, which involves the digitization of surgical procedures, allowing for even more precise and efficient treatments. Additionally, they plan to publish scientific articles on their developed techniques to contribute to the advancement of the field. Furthermore, Cliniq aims to expand its service portfolio by incorporating other specialities.

Currently, they offer personalized accompaniment from the moment patients arrive, with professional drivers and bilingual nurses ensuring a smooth journey. During the recovery process, patients have access to nurses and scheduled postoperative therapy sessions at the clinic. Cliniq's commitment to supporting patients goes beyond medical matters, offering counseling on topics such as nutrition and exercise for up to a year after surgery.

Colombia has emerged as a prominent global destination for medical tourism, with its reputation extending beyond cost and service availability, now encompassing the exceptional caliber of specialists and advanced techniques utilized in procedures. Encouraged by these factors, an increasing number of patients from around the world choose to visit the country for various transformative treatments, including plastic surgery, dental procedures, and aesthetic medicine.

Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser exemplifies this dynamic, annually welcoming approximately 800 surgical patients from the United States and Central America, further highlighting the clinic's international recognition and appeal.

Despite honing their practices over a span of 17 years, Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser's commitment to excellence extends beyond their vast experience. Their medical team frequently embarks on global journeys to learn from leading experts in the field, further enhancing their expertise and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

About Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser:

Cliniq Dermoestetica & Laser is a leading boutique clinic located in Medellin, Colombia. With a focus on quality over quantity, they provide comprehensive services in plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine, and aesthetic dentistry. With cutting-edge techniques, advanced technology, and a commitment to patient satisfaction, Cliniq has become a trusted destination for both domestic and international patients seeking transformative and natural-looking results. For more details, visit www.cliniq.com.co

