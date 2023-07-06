Hoteleus UK LTD: Copper Canyon Train: The Ultimate Scenic Journey in Mexico's Copper Canyon

Hoteleus presents an unforgettable journey aboard the Copper Canyon train, a perfect blend of breathtaking landscapes, cultural immersion, food tasting, and unique adventure. Explore the sprawling vistas in the Copper Canyon train tours and the deeply rooted traditions of its indigenous people, the Raramuris, also known as the best long distance runners of the world.

PHOENIX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Renowned for creating unforgettable travel experiences, Hoteleus is delighted to announce the roll-out of its new packages aboard the Copper Canyon train. This immersive expedition offers travelers an up-close and personal encounter with the expansive beauty of Mexico's Copper Canyon, a natural wonder that extends even larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon.

Copper Canyon Train el Chepe

Happy Tourist in the Copper Canyon Train Tour

"Our goal at Hoteleus is to create unique travel experiences that go beyond the ordinary," commented Eddie Aguilar, Travel Designer of Hoteleus. "Our latest offering of Mexico's Copper Canyon train tours provides travelers a unique opportunity to explore one of Mexico's most beautiful landscapes and engage with its authentic culture."

To experience breathtaking vistas and learn more about the Copper Canyon train tours, visit: https://hoteleus.com/en-us/tours-copper-canyon. Interested readers can also visit the blog of Hoteleus about Mexico's Copper Canyon at https://mexicocoppercanyontours.com.

Mexico's hidden gem, the Copper Canyon train, offers an unrivaled blend of adventure and awe-inspiring beauty. From exhilarating zip-lining experiences and bird-watching in lush forests, to breathtaking viewpoints showcasing panoramic vistas, Mexico's Copper Canyon is a destination like no other.

The tours to Mexico's Copper Canyon by Hoteleus meld together the thrill of adventure, a deep appreciation for culture, and moments of serene relaxation at boutique hotels. Each itinerary is curated with great precision to highlight the richness of the region and the stunning diversity of its nature.

The heart of these tours is a breathtaking journey aboard the famous Copper Canyon train known as "El Chepe Train". This historic Copper Canyon railway ride offers guests an unforgettable scenic passage through the Sierra Tarahumara, providing a distinctive perspective of the region's natural beauty.

The Copper Canyon train tour also presents an exciting chance for visitors to engage with the indigenous Rarámuri people, renowned for their impressive long-distance running abilities, brightly colored clothing, and deeply rooted traditions. Participants will be charmed by the vibrant cultural performances, local handicrafts, and delightful regional cuisine.

Hoteleus, in line with its commitment to responsible tourism, ensures these tours are conducted with utmost respect for the environment and local communities. Besides the iconic Copper Canyon train journey, the tour also includes options for hiking, mountain biking, and even hot air ballooning to get a panoramic view of the canyon.

About Hoteleus

Hoteleus, a travel and hospitality company with a progressive outlook, is dedicated to offering unique, culturally-rich, and eco-friendly travel experiences. By partnering with local communities, Hoteleus ensures a balance between visitor enjoyment and local prosperity, delivering genuine experiences that honor the region's cultural and natural heritage.

Contact Information

Eddie Christian Aguilar Kleimann

Marketing Manager

christian@hoteleus.com

(120) 2982 3041

Claudia Aceves

Marketing Manager

claudia.aseves@hoteleus.com

(120) 2982 3041

Related Files

Copper Canyon Train Tours.pdf

SOURCE: Hoteleus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765539/Copper-Canyon-Train-The-Ultimate-Scenic-Journey-in-Mexicos-Copper-Canyon